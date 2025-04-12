Sarah Ferguson set for key event happening on Prince Louis birthday

Sarah Ferguson is set to attend a key event coinciding with Prince William's youngest son, Prince Louis' birthday.
The Duchess of York has shared the details of her next big public appearance at a summit happening on 23rd April, the same day when Louis will be celebrating his seventh birthday.
Taking to her Instagram Stories on Friday, April 11, Fergie shared a poster of Ideas + Leaders Summit featuring an adorable portrait of the duchess.
The ex-wife of Prince Andrew, a renowned philanthropist, and author will be attending the summit as the speaker.
About Ideas + Leaders Summit 2025
The summit, which is set to take place at Pall Mall London later this month will bring “global visionaries, innovators, and decision-makers” under one roof to discuss the future of leadership.
The official description of the event reads, "After a powerful debut in New York City earlier this year, the summit travels across the Atlantic to the historic and prestigious Mountbatten Room on Pall Mall, blending tradition with modern thought leadership."
It continued, "This unique venue sets the stage for deep dialogue, global networking, and inspiration."
"Modelled after the TED conference format, the IDEAS+LEADERS Summit London features bold keynotes, practical panels, and immersive conversations on leadership, innovation, and the evolving global business landscape," the description added.
As per the Ideas + Leaders Summit statement, "Attendees will leave equipped with new ideas, concrete tools, and meaningful connections to elevate their leadership impact."
Sarah Ferguson relationship with William's son Prince Louis
Sarah being the ex-wife Prince Andrew, younger brother of King Charles and uncle of Prince Harry and William is the paternal grandmother of Prince Louis.