Prince William reacts to Meghan Markle flaunting 'Sussex' title in Netflix show

Meghan Markle honoured her Royal title in recently released Netflix cooking show, 'With Love, Meghan'

  • April 12, 2025
Prince William has made his feelings clear on estranged sister-in-law Meghan Markle's recent remarks about her "Duchess" title.

The Prince of Wales is believed to be unhappy with Meghan's exploitation of her Royal title in her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, released last month.

In one of the episodes of her cooking series, Meghan insisted her guest Mindy Kaling to call her by her Royal title.

"It's so funny you keep saying Meghan Markle. You know I'm 'Sussex' now," Meghan said to Mindy with a wide smile on her face.

These remarks from Prince Harry's wife seemingly did not sit well with many royal commentators and members of the firm, including, the duke's brother.

A source exclusively told Radar that, "Meghan's insistence that her name is Sussex and not Markle has irritated William beyond belief."

According to the insider, William is also upset over his father, King Charles' decision to not strip Harry and Meghan of their royal titles.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Royal status after UK exit

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved to the US in 2020 after stepping down from their royal duties.

At that time, late Queen Elizabeth II strip the couple of their HRH titles, however, their Duke and Duchess of Sussex title remained unaffected.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's feud with Royal Family

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex sparked feud with the Royal Family with their high profile allegations against Prince William, Kate Middleton and King Charles since leaving the UK in 2020.

They first broke their silence in an interview with Oprah Winfrey, followed by a Netflix series, Harry & Meghan in 2022.

In 2023, Harry further damaged his relationship with brother William and his wife Kate, with bombshell revelations about them in his controversial memoir, Spare. 

