Princess Anne set to embark on major royal trip to represent King Charles

Princess Anne's upcoming trip will be her second of the year, following a visit to South Africa in January

  April 12, 2025
Princess Anne set to embark on major royal trip to represent King Charles
Princess Anne set to embark on major royal trip to represent King Charles

Princess Anne, the hardest worker of royal family, is set to embark on her second international trip of the year.

The Princess Royal will travel to Turkey later this month, along with her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence.

Buckingham Palace announced that Princess Anne will head to Turkey to attend commemorations of the 110th Anniversary of the Gallipoli Campaign on Thursday, April 24 and Friday, April 25, on behalf of King Charles.

The royal couple will attend the Turkish, French, United Kingdom, Commonwealth and Irish memorial services on the Gallipoli peninsula on April 24.

As the President of the Commonwealth War Graves Commission (CWGC), Princess Anne will also pay a visit to the grave of Lieutenant Colonel Charles Doughty-Wylie, a Victoria Cross recipient.

On Friday, April 25, the Princess Royal will attend the Dawn Memorial Service at Anzac Cove on the Gallipoli peninsula and after the service, she will conduct audiences with the Prime Minister of New Zealand and the Governor-General of Australia.

The royals will conclude the visit by attending the Australian and New Zealand memorial services.

This marks as Princess Anne’s second international trip of the year as she traveled to South Africa solo in January.

