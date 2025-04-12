Netflix to introduce OpenAI-powered search feature for movies, shows suggestions

Netflix is speculated to be testing a search feature that is powered by OpenAI, aiming to provide an enhanced user experience.
According to Bloomberg’s report on Saturday, April 12, 2025, the new search engine will allow users to “look for shows using far more specific terms, including the subscriber’s mood, for example, the company said.”
This OpenAI-powered search will also allow users to make queries that “go well beyond genres or actors’ names.”
The opt-in feature is already available for some users to try on Ios in Australia and New Zealand.
Speaking to The Verge, Netflix spokesperson MoMo Zhou stated that the test will expand to the US “in the coming weeks and months” and that there are not currently plans for the feature outside of iOS.
“It is early days for the feature and we are really in a learn-and-listen phase for this beta,” Zhou added.
Meanwhile, OpenAI has not officially provided any statement.
Earlier, in an interview on the Decoder podcast, Netflix co-CEO Greg Peters discussed how the company was thinking about AI.
Peters stated, “We have a long history of using machine learning and artificial intelligence in our recommender systems. We’ve been doing that for 20-some years. Again, we think that our job is to be proactive about understanding where there’s technical innovation. How do we use that both to serve creators, allow them to tell their stories in more compelling ways, and also then to serve our members better user experiences?”