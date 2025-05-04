Temu suspends direct US shipping from China

Sci-Tech

Over 90% of all packages coming into US qualified for this exemption

Temu, a China-based e-commerce giant, has stopped shipping products directly from China to United States (US) customers.

Instead, the Chinese online marketplace announced that all US sales will now be handled by local sellers, and orders will be fulfilled from within the country.

According to The New York Times, the move comes following the closure of a provision that previously permitted Chinese-made products valued up to $800 to enter the US without import duties.

After Trump announced plans to end the “de minimis” loophole, which let goods under $800 enter the US without tariffs, Temu said last month it would adjust its prices.

The company started implementing import fees for US customers purchasing Chinese items last week, occasionally resulting in price hikes exceedingly double the original cost.

This regulation has significantly impacted international retailers, especially Chinese online platforms like Shein and Temu, who are now subject to substantial duties.

According to a Temu spokesperson, "All sales in the US are now handled by locally based sellers, with orders fulfilled from within the country."

"Temu has been actively recruiting US sellers to join the platform. The move is designed to help local merchants reach more customers and grow their businesses. This shift is part of Temu's ongoing adjustments to improve service levels," he added.

Over 90% of all packages coming into the US qualified for this exemption, which is said to be a key factor behind the establishment of Chinese e-commerce giants like Temu and Shein.

