Jennifer Aniston spots something strange during her workout

  • April 12, 2025
Jennifer Aniston gives fans a peek into her $21M mansion during a workout session, revealing a surprising detail.

The Friends alum took to her Instagram account on Thursday to share her workout routine in her home gym while discussing the benefits of her workout system Pvolve which involves a mat and ankle bands.

In a shared post, Aniston showcased her toned figure in a hot pink bra top and skintight black Lululemon leggings.

The Murder Mystery star tied her hair back with no makeup on as she wore a deep summer tan while telling her followers, “Love life, love your body, love it.”

During the exercise she accidentally disclosed an interesting thing that there were about 25 exercise balls in her home gym.

To note, this post came after Aniston stepped out for dinner with Mandalorian actor Pedro Pascal.

The Morning Show star also posted a flirty public message in tribute to The Last Of Us star on his 50th birthday.

In a shared message, the therapist could be seen telling his patient, “It's not strange at all -- lately, a lot of people are reporting that their faith in humanity is riding entirely on whether or not Pedro Pascal is as nice as he seems.”

She captioned the post, “Can confirm - as nice as he seems,” adding, “Happy birthday PP!”

