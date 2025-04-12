Entertainment

Dua Lipa shares major update about her iconic Radical Optimism tour

Dua Lipa began her record-breaking musical tour Radical Optimism in November last year

Dua Lipa surprised fans by dropping an exciting update regarding her iconic Radical Optimism tour.

The 29-year-old Albanian singer and songwriter took to her Instagram handle on Friday, April 11, to share new dates and venues in her ongoing third concert in Latin America.

Dua reportedly decided to add the new dates due to the high demand for her musical shows.

The Levitating hitmaker kicked off her record-breaking concert tour in November last year and will now conclude her shows in November and December 2025.

She will perform multiple shows in Buenos Aires, Santiago, and Mexico City. 

Dua also penned a moving caption for her post, "MORE MORE MORE TOUR!!!! Latin America Tour on sale now with added dates for ya dualipa.com/tour."

Her post was accompanied by photos of herself wearing a white top and black skirt, which she paired with matching gloves. 

For those unaware, Dua Lipa is currently promoting her third studio album Radical Optimism by touring worldwide.

She has performed on multiple continents, including Australia (including Sydney and Melbourne), New Zealand, Spain, France, and the United States (with stops in Chicago and Seattle).

The globally known musician will next perform in September, in Europe.  

