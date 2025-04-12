Prince Harry’s bold move hints at independent approach from Meghan Markle

Prince Harry is reportedly stepping into a more independent role as he no longer wants to be a “spare part” to Meghan Markle.
The Duke of Sussex travelled to Ukraine to meet with victims of the war at the Superhumans Centre in Lviv.
Discussing the trip on GB News, former Royal Correspondent Charles Rae claimed the move shows how the Duke no longer wants to appear as a "spare part" to his wife, and "applauded" the Prince for doing so.
Rae explained: "It's something that he wanted to do. And he took the opportunity when he was over there with his latest battle in the court case to go to Ukraine. And I think this is the thing that Harry is best known for.”
The royal expert added, "Helping soldiers who have been on the front line, and I applaud him for it, because I think it's the right thing for him to do."
Rae appreciated the Duke, saying, "It's nice to see him do something like this than just be a spare part and walk into something Meghan's been involved in, like making jam.”
To note, Harry’s visit to Ukraine came after he spent two days in a London court, appealing the Home Office's decision to remove his government-funded protection.