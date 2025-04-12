Royal

Prince Harry’s bold move hints at independent approach from Meghan Markle

The Duke of Sussex recent move shows how he no longer wants to appear as a 'spare part' to his wife

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 12, 2025
Prince Harry’s bold move hints at independent approach from Meghan Markle
Prince Harry’s bold move hints at independent approach from Meghan Markle

Prince Harry is reportedly stepping into a more independent role as he no longer wants to be a “spare part” to Meghan Markle.

The Duke of Sussex travelled to Ukraine to meet with victims of the war at the Superhumans Centre in Lviv.

Discussing the trip on GB News, former Royal Correspondent Charles Rae claimed the move shows how the Duke no longer wants to appear as a "spare part" to his wife, and "applauded" the Prince for doing so.

Rae explained: "It's something that he wanted to do. And he took the opportunity when he was over there with his latest battle in the court case to go to Ukraine. And I think this is the thing that Harry is best known for.”

The royal expert added, "Helping soldiers who have been on the front line, and I applaud him for it, because I think it's the right thing for him to do."

Rae appreciated the Duke, saying, "It's nice to see him do something like this than just be a spare part and walk into something Meghan's been involved in, like making jam.”

To note, Harry’s visit to Ukraine came after he spent two days in a London court, appealing the Home Office's decision to remove his government-funded protection.

Olivia Munn makes big confession about filming intimate scenes due to scars

Olivia Munn makes big confession about filming intimate scenes due to scars
Prince Harry makes cryptic claim against Royal Family

Prince Harry makes cryptic claim against Royal Family
Cristiano Ronaldo leads Al Nassr to win over Al Riyadh with stunning volley

Cristiano Ronaldo leads Al Nassr to win over Al Riyadh with stunning volley
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive open message for supporting war-hit Ukraine

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive open message for supporting war-hit Ukraine
Prince Harry makes cryptic claim against Royal Family
Prince Harry makes cryptic claim against Royal Family
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive open message for supporting war-hit Ukraine
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive open message for supporting war-hit Ukraine
Prince Andrew’s York title is in danger as residents demand to strip him of honor
Prince Andrew’s York title is in danger as residents demand to strip him of honor
Princess Victoria enjoys thrilling hockey match with Princess Estelle, Prince Oscar
Princess Victoria enjoys thrilling hockey match with Princess Estelle, Prince Oscar
Princess Kate to join Middleton family for milestone event amid Easter break
Princess Kate to join Middleton family for milestone event amid Easter break
Queen Camilla reveals what drives King Charles amid cancer treatment
Queen Camilla reveals what drives King Charles amid cancer treatment
Prince William, George’s bond grows amid distance from King Charles
Prince William, George’s bond grows amid distance from King Charles
King Charles, Queen Camilla set for busy 2025 with multiple international visits
King Charles, Queen Camilla set for busy 2025 with multiple international visits
Prince Harry seeks help from King Charles amid security row
Prince Harry seeks help from King Charles amid security row
Meghan Markle reveals 'special gift' Prince Harry brought back from Ukraine
Meghan Markle reveals 'special gift' Prince Harry brought back from Ukraine
Prince Harry breaks King Charles' 'unwritten rule' with his surprise UK visit
Prince Harry breaks King Charles' 'unwritten rule' with his surprise UK visit
Duchess Sophie represents King Charles during Royal Military Academy visit
Duchess Sophie represents King Charles during Royal Military Academy visit