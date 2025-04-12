Entertainment

Kris Jenner pens moving birthday note for Khloé Kardashian's daughter True

Khloé Kardashian welcomed her only daughter, True Thompson, with her ex, Tristan Thompson in April, 2018

  • April 12, 2025
Kris Jenner paid a heartfelt birthday tribute to her granddaughter and Khloé Kardashian's eldest girl, True Thompson.

The Kardashians star turned to her Instagram handle on Saturday, April 12, to share a few throwback photos featuring her third-eldest daughter and her adorable kids. 

Jenner began her post with a stunning image of herself and True, showing the unbreakable bond between the grandmother and granddaughter. 

The mom-of-six penned a touching note for her seven-year-old grandchild, writing, "Happy seventh birthday to my beautiful, sweet, smart, granddaughter True!!! From the moment you were born, you’ve brought endless love, laughter, and joy into our lives."

"You’re the BEST dancer in the whole world, and the way you love your siblings and cousins is the most special thing to witness, you’re the most amazing daughter, granddaughter, sister, and cousin, and you have the kindest and most beautiful heart," Jenner added.

She concluded her statement, "Happy Birthday to my precious angel! Love Lovey xoxo."

For those unaware, True Thompson is the only daughter of Khloé Kardashian, who she co-parents with her ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson. 

The former couple are also parents to their three-year-old son, Tatum Thompson.    

