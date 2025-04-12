Prince Harry breaks King Charles' 'unwritten rule' with his surprise UK visit  

Royal

Prince Harry visited the United Kingdom for his security case proceedings, amid the absence of his father, King Charles

  by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 12, 2025
Prince Harry has seemingly been accused of stealing the spotlight from his father King Charles with his unexpected return to the United Kingdom.

The Duke of Sussex visited London to attend the hearing at the Court of Appealing for his ongoing case regarding his security arrangements in the UK.

The father-of-two reportedly broke an unwritten rule during his two-day visit that was briefly described by the royal experts.

A royal expert, Jo Elvin said in his podcast FAME with Jo Elvin that a popular author, Richard Kay, stated in his recent article that there is an unwritten Royal rule that whenever the monarch is on an official overseas visit, the entire Royal Family members must avoid their public engagements to avoid media attention.

However, Harry unintentionally broke this key Royal rule as he appeared in the country when the 76-year-old King was on a four-day state visit to Italy with Queen Camilla.

"Well, I certainly, I mean you've seen the headlines this week about why Harry decided to come to [the UK] for legal proceedings... it's a long way, it wasn't round the corner and he thought I'd just pop into the court," another Royal biographer, Robert Hardman added.

This update came after Prince Harry departed for a war-zone country, Ukraine, before his father, King Charles landed in the UK after concluding his International work trip from Italy.

As of now, the King has not issued any statement about Harry's visit to the UK in his absence.  

