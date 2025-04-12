WhatsApp launches chat memory feature for Meta AI

WhatsApp has officially launched the latest chat memory feature for its Meta AI chatbot, offering a seamless and intuitive user experience.
This latest feature allows users to manually store certain details in the chatbot's memory by instructing Meta AI to remember it.
The cutting-edge AI-powered chatbot will work as a personal assistant, taking notes of each of your preferences and priorities and suggesting relevant content whenever the user inquires about it.
The chat memory feature for Meta AI is certainly useful for users who frequently seek personalised recommendations, allowing Meta AI to tailor its responses according to their preferences.
It is worth noting that Meta AI will only remember details that users intentionally share with it.
The chatbot is not able to access the messages shared in other chats within the app due to end-to-end encryption.
Moreover, users have complete control over the details shared with Meta AI, and they can update, delete, and review stored information at any time.
WhatsApp’s memory chat feature is currently available to a few beta testers who can access it in the latest WhatsApp beta for Android update, with plans for a broader rollout in the near future.