Finn Wolfhard reflects about bidding farewell to his 'Stranger Things' role  

Finn Wolfhard has recently expressed mixed feelings upon bidding farewell to his iconic role in an upcoming installment of the superhit TV series Stranger Things.
In a conversation with People, the 22-year-old American actor shared that he is a bit confused about saying goodbye to his character, Mike Wheeler, whom he has been playing since the first season of the Netflix series.
“I was so happy with his ending, and I don't know, I was satisfied, but I was also very confused and sad, but also very happy,” the It star added.
He further noted that filming the show’s final season, which is set to be released this year, felt like ending a roller-coaster journey.
“I felt like I was in a dream or something. None of it felt real. I don't know, it felt perfect,” Finn stated.
The globally recognized actor said, “It didn't start to go into focus until the next day. It was like an emotional hangover.”
Apart from Finn Wolfhard renowned Hollywood figures including Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Joe Keery, and Charlie Heaton, have portrayed leading characters.
Stranger Things season five is expected to stream on Netflix sometime in 2025. The series was first grabbed netizens’ attention in 2016.