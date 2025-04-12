Entertainment

Finn Wolfhard reflects about bidding farewell to his 'Stranger Things' role

Finn Wolfhard played the iconic role of Mike Wheeler in the Netflix series 'Stranger Things'

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 12, 2025
Finn Wolfhard reflects about bidding farewell to his Stranger Things role
Finn Wolfhard reflects about bidding farewell to his 'Stranger Things' role  

Finn Wolfhard has recently expressed mixed feelings upon bidding farewell to his iconic role in an upcoming installment of the superhit TV series Stranger Things.

In a conversation with People, the 22-year-old American actor shared that he is a bit confused about saying goodbye to his character, Mike Wheeler, whom he has been playing since the first season of the Netflix series.

“I was so happy with his ending, and I don't know, I was satisfied, but I was also very confused and sad, but also very happy,” the It star added.

He further noted that filming the show’s final season, which is set to be released this year, felt like ending a roller-coaster journey.

“I felt like I was in a dream or something. None of it felt real. I don't know, it felt perfect,” Finn stated.

The globally recognized actor said, “It didn't start to go into focus until the next day. It was like an emotional hangover.”

Apart from Finn Wolfhard renowned Hollywood figures including Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Joe Keery, and Charlie Heaton, have portrayed leading characters.

Stranger Things season five is expected to stream on Netflix sometime in 2025. The series was first grabbed netizens’ attention in 2016. 

ByteDance to launch smart glasses with AI-powered features: Report

ByteDance to launch smart glasses with AI-powered features: Report
Dwayne Johnson joins forces with journalist Nick Bilton for new project

Dwayne Johnson joins forces with journalist Nick Bilton for new project

Google Messages introduces taller text field that expands 4-line limit

Google Messages introduces taller text field that expands 4-line limit

Scotland wildfires: Isle of Arran walking routes reopen after major blaze

Scotland wildfires: Isle of Arran walking routes reopen after major blaze
Coldplay wraps MOTS Tour’s Hong Kong leg with vibrant photo dump
Coldplay wraps MOTS Tour’s Hong Kong leg with vibrant photo dump
Olivia Munn makes big confession about filming intimate scenes due to scars
Olivia Munn makes big confession about filming intimate scenes due to scars
Sophie Turner eyes Lara Croft role, hopes to outshine Angelina Jolie
Sophie Turner eyes Lara Croft role, hopes to outshine Angelina Jolie
Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet PDA at Coachella sparks buzz amid Travis Scott's performance
Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet PDA at Coachella sparks buzz amid Travis Scott's performance
Katy Perry celebrates International Day of Human Space Flight ahead of mission
Katy Perry celebrates International Day of Human Space Flight ahead of mission
Khloé Kardashian throws neon-themed bash for True’s 7th birthday: Watch
Khloé Kardashian throws neon-themed bash for True’s 7th birthday: Watch
Charli XCX brings 'Brat' energy to Coachella with Billie Eilish, Lorde, Troye Sivan
Charli XCX brings 'Brat' energy to Coachella with Billie Eilish, Lorde, Troye Sivan
Khloé’s ex Tristan Thompson pens sweet note for daughter True's 7th birthday
Khloé’s ex Tristan Thompson pens sweet note for daughter True's 7th birthday
Beyoncé, Jay-Z cleared from sexual assault lawsuit against Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Beyoncé, Jay-Z cleared from sexual assault lawsuit against Sean 'Diddy' Combs
'Dazed and Confused' star Nicky Katt breathes his last at 54
'Dazed and Confused' star Nicky Katt breathes his last at 54
Lady Gaga pays tribute to her career highlights during 2025 Coachella ceremony
Lady Gaga pays tribute to her career highlights during 2025 Coachella ceremony
Kris Jenner pens moving birthday note for Khloé Kardashian's daughter True
Kris Jenner pens moving birthday note for Khloé Kardashian's daughter True