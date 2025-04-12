Measles outbreak: CDC advises extra vaccine shots for travellers 

An uncontrollable measles outbreak has taken over the U.S. with US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) taking immediate action against the epidemic.
CDC advised extra measles protection for individuals travelling to outbreak areas in the U.S., CBC reported.
As reported by Healthday, the number of measles cases reported in the U.S. has reached 600, case tally is likely to rise with time.
Measles is a highly contagious virus, which is affecting hundreds of people across the U.S.
CBS stated that only Texas and Kansas have updated their measles vaccine precautionary guidelines.
Here are the CDC’s updated measles vaccine guidance based on Texas and Kansas:
Infants six to 11 months should initially get an early dose, which must be followed by another one at 12 and 15 months and another at four to six years old.
Elderly individuals born between 1957 and 1968 who previously received the MMR vaccine should get a current variant.
CDC has further advised vaccination for international travellers.
However, the advice for domestic travellers is a response to the current measles outbreaks across the country.
"CDC's clinical vaccination guidance for measles outbreaks has not changed. During measles outbreaks, health departments may provide additional recommendations to protect their communities," according to a CDC spokesperson.
CDC has not currently advised to receive a third dose of MMR vaccine during measles outbreaks.