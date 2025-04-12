Uncategorized

Measles outbreak: CDC advises extra vaccine shots for travellers

Number of measles cases reported in the U.S. has reached 600, it is likely to rise with time

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 12, 2025
Measles outbreak: CDC advises extra vaccine shots for travellers
Measles outbreak: CDC advises extra vaccine shots for travellers 

An uncontrollable measles outbreak has taken over the U.S. with US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) taking immediate action against the epidemic.

CDC advised extra measles protection for individuals travelling to outbreak areas in the U.S., CBC reported.

As reported by Healthday, the number of measles cases reported in the U.S. has reached 600, case tally is likely to rise with time.

Measles is a highly contagious virus, which is affecting hundreds of people across the U.S.

CBS stated that only Texas and Kansas have updated their measles vaccine precautionary guidelines.

Here are the CDC’s updated measles vaccine guidance based on Texas and Kansas:

Infants six to 11 months should initially get an early dose, which must be followed by another one at 12 and 15 months and another at four to six years old.

Elderly individuals born between 1957 and 1968 who previously received the MMR vaccine should get a current variant.

CDC has further advised vaccination for international travellers. 

However, the advice for domestic travellers is a response to the current measles outbreaks across the country.

"CDC's clinical vaccination guidance for measles outbreaks has not changed. During measles outbreaks, health departments may provide additional recommendations to protect their communities," according to a CDC spokesperson.

CDC has not currently advised to receive a third dose of MMR vaccine during measles outbreaks.

ByteDance to launch smart glasses with AI-powered features: Report

ByteDance to launch smart glasses with AI-powered features: Report
Dwayne Johnson joins forces with journalist Nick Bilton for new project

Dwayne Johnson joins forces with journalist Nick Bilton for new project

Google Messages introduces taller text field that expands 4-line limit

Google Messages introduces taller text field that expands 4-line limit

Scotland wildfires: Isle of Arran walking routes reopen after major blaze

Scotland wildfires: Isle of Arran walking routes reopen after major blaze
Katy Perry suggests new approach to avoid album critics
Katy Perry suggests new approach to avoid album critics
Noah Cyrus offers heartfelt prayer for Los Angeles fire victims on her big day
Noah Cyrus offers heartfelt prayer for Los Angeles fire victims on her big day
Indonesia blocks sales of Apple iPhone 16 due to regulatory issues
Indonesia blocks sales of Apple iPhone 16 due to regulatory issues
Ahad Raza Mir makes grand return to television with exciting new project
Ahad Raza Mir makes grand return to television with exciting new project
Barbara Palvin flaunts supermodel legs in daring dress for birthday bash
Barbara Palvin flaunts supermodel legs in daring dress for birthday bash
Gary Hall Sr. SLAMS Paris pool depth: ‘adversely affects swimmers’
Gary Hall Sr. SLAMS Paris pool depth: ‘adversely affects swimmers’
Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar refuses to cast Saba Qamar for THIS reason
Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar refuses to cast Saba Qamar for THIS reason
Andy Cohen spills beans on question he ‘regrets’ asking Oprah Winfrey at ‘WWHL’
Andy Cohen spills beans on question he ‘regrets’ asking Oprah Winfrey at ‘WWHL’
Kenya Moore breaks silence on ‘RHOA’ suspension and alleged photo scandal
Kenya Moore breaks silence on ‘RHOA’ suspension and alleged photo scandal
Daniel Radcliffe shares secret of landing his first broadway gig
Daniel Radcliffe shares secret of landing his first broadway gig
Vin Diesel shares never seen before picture from ‘Fast X’ set
Vin Diesel shares never seen before picture from ‘Fast X’ set
Martin Lawrence sets record straight on health amid ‘Bad Boys 4’ viral clip
Martin Lawrence sets record straight on health amid ‘Bad Boys 4’ viral clip