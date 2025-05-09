Royal

King Charles shares rare glimpse of 80th anniversary celebrations of VE Day

The 76-year-old monarch celebrated the 80th anniversary of VE Day earlier this week

King Charles and his wife, Queen Camilla, attended a Service of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey, alongside the Prince and Princess of Wales.

On Friday, May 9, the Royal Family turned to her Instagram handle to release a few behind-the-scenes photos of the VE Day 80th anniversary celebrations in the UK.

"What a night! Watch ‘VE Day 80: A Celebration To Remember’ on @bbciplayer now," the caption stated.

In the viral photos, the 76-year-old monarch and his life partner were seen waving to the crowd while accompanied by the royals, politicians, and veterans who have commemorated the 80th anniversary of the end of World War Two in Europe. 

The other frame showed the King addressing the massive audience, paying heartfelt tribute to the service and sacrifice of the wartime generation.

In another snapshot, Prince William and Kate Middleton were seen beaming with joy as they witnessed the tablo performance by the artists.

Duchess Sophie and Prince Edward also attended the annual celebrations of VE Day.

King Charles and Queen Camilla hosted veterans at the Buckingham Palace last week: 

This update from King Charles came after he and Queen Camilla led the entire British Royal Family for the 80th VE Day celebrations outside Buckingham Palace last week.

After the celebrations, the monarch arranged a special high-tea party for the 50 members of the veterans inside the palace. 

