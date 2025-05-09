Grand Duke, Grand Duchess Maria express joy over election of Pope Leo 

Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria are sending their “warmest congratulations” to newly-elected Pope Leo XIV.
Taking to the official Instagram of the Luxembourg Royal Family on Friday, May 9, the Royal Couple issued a heartfelt statement, expressing joy over election of new pope.
“Message from His Royal Highness the Grand Duke to His Holiness Pope Leo XIV on the occasion of his election to the See of Saint Peter,” they wrote in the caption.
The Grand Duke continued, “Most Holy Father, The Grand Duchess and I wish to extend our warmest congratulations on your election to the Sovereign Pontificate.”
“Your accession to the head of the Catholic Church represents a moment of hope for millions of faithful throughout the world. I express the hope that your pontificate will bring peace, dialogue between peoples, and universal brotherhood. Rest assured, Most Holy Father, of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg's desire to continue the bonds of friendship and cooperation with the Holy See,” he added.
Pope Leo XIV:
Pope Leo XIV, Robert Francis Prevost, is the 267th occupant of the St Peter throne and the first American pope in the history of the Catholic Church.
He was elected on Thursday May 8, 2025, following the death of Pope Francis on April 21.