Royal

Grand Duke, Grand Duchess Maria express joy over election of Pope Leo

The Luxembourg Royal Family send 'warmest congratulations' to newly-elected Pope Leo XIV

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 09, 2025
Grand Duke, Grand Duchess Maria express joy over election of Pope Leo
Grand Duke, Grand Duchess Maria express joy over election of Pope Leo 

Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria are sending their “warmest congratulations” to newly-elected Pope Leo XIV.

Taking to the official Instagram of the Luxembourg Royal Family on Friday, May 9, the Royal Couple issued a heartfelt statement, expressing joy over election of new pope.

“Message from His Royal Highness the Grand Duke to His Holiness Pope Leo XIV on the occasion of his election to the See of Saint Peter,” they wrote in the caption.

The Grand Duke continued, “Most Holy Father, The Grand Duchess and I wish to extend our warmest congratulations on your election to the Sovereign Pontificate.”


“Your accession to the head of the Catholic Church represents a moment of hope for millions of faithful throughout the world. I express the hope that your pontificate will bring peace, dialogue between peoples, and universal brotherhood. Rest assured, Most Holy Father, of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg's desire to continue the bonds of friendship and cooperation with the Holy See,” he added.

Pope Leo XIV:

Pope Leo XIV, Robert Francis Prevost, is the 267th occupant of the St Peter throne and the first American pope in the history of the Catholic Church.

He was elected on Thursday May 8, 2025, following the death of Pope Francis on April 21.

ACM Awards 2025 full winners list: Ella Langley, Lainey Wilson and Chris Stapleton win top honor

ACM Awards 2025 full winners list: Ella Langley, Lainey Wilson and Chris Stapleton win top honor

Microsoft bans DeepSeek app for employees for propoganda and data risks

Microsoft bans DeepSeek app for employees for propoganda and data risks
Meta makes key changes to Threads for better user experience

Meta makes key changes to Threads for better user experience
Shakira makes surprising confessions about ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ after 20 years

Shakira makes surprising confessions about ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ after 20 years

King Charles shares rare glimpse of 80th anniversary celebrations of VE Day
King Charles shares rare glimpse of 80th anniversary celebrations of VE Day
Princess Anne represents King Charles at major event in Guernsey
Princess Anne represents King Charles at major event in Guernsey
Prince Albert pays ‘respectful homage’ to newly elected Pope Leo XIV
Prince Albert pays ‘respectful homage’ to newly elected Pope Leo XIV
Prince Harry’s reputation at risk after affiliated charity’s shocking confession
Prince Harry’s reputation at risk after affiliated charity’s shocking confession
Prince William, Harry earn praises for their joint effort for Diana's legacy
Prince William, Harry earn praises for their joint effort for Diana's legacy
Queen Camilla chokes back tears after King Charles’ touching speech
Queen Camilla chokes back tears after King Charles’ touching speech
Zara Tindall stuns in Barbie-inspired summer outfit at latest event
Zara Tindall stuns in Barbie-inspired summer outfit at latest event
Princess Eugenie brings sister Beatrice to tears with emotional confession
Princess Eugenie brings sister Beatrice to tears with emotional confession
Kate Middleton receives special honour one year after cancer diagnosis
Kate Middleton receives special honour one year after cancer diagnosis
King Felipe, Queen Letizia congratulate Pope Leo XIV on his election
King Felipe, Queen Letizia congratulate Pope Leo XIV on his election
Prince Harry quietly marks VE Day with kind move amid Royal Family’s celebration
Prince Harry quietly marks VE Day with kind move amid Royal Family’s celebration
Prince Harry follows in King Charles footsteps as he shares emotional VE Day message
Prince Harry follows in King Charles footsteps as he shares emotional VE Day message