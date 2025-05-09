Kendall Jenner shares sweet message for mom Kris ahead of Mother’s Day  

Kendall Jenner recently talked about her mother, Kris Jenner's sweetest traits she loves the most, ahead of Mother's Day celebrations.
The 29-year-old globally known supermodel joined forces with Sublime Fragrances’ founder, Tory Burch, for the upcoming campaign to mark the international Mother’s Day.
During the campaign, the model-turned-businesswoman shared the never-before-seen side of Kris, which she adores the most.
Kendall expressed gratitude and stated that she has been "thankful" for her mom, who always showed "strength and confidence" despite the challenges in her life.
"We're very tough and intense, but we also have this sensitive side, and I get that from her, too," the 818 tequila CEO added.
The fashionista further noted that she absolutely idealized her mother’s approach towards life, as she transformed her life every year to make her life easier for her and her children.
However, The Kardashians star did not reveal her plans to celebrate this year’s Mother’s Day.
Kendall Jenner's Met Gala appearance:
Kendall made these remarks about Kris Jenner after making an iconic appearance at the 2025 Met Gala, alongside her two sisters, including Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner.
Kris Jenner shares Kendall Jenner with ex-husband Caitlyn Jenner:
For those unaware, Kris Jenner shares Kendall and her younger sister, Kylie Jenner, with her ex-husband, Caitlyn Jenner.
She also shares four children, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, and Rob Kardashian, with her late former husband, Robert Kardashian.