Prince Harry seeks help from King Charles amid security row

Prince Harry made surprise visit to his home country, United Kingdom, for his security lawsuit earlier this week

  • April 12, 2025
Prince Harry has reportedly sought assistance from his father, King Charles, to help him in his ongoing court battles for security concerns.

In a conversation with The Telegraph, the Duke of Sussex opened up about his years-long lawsuit and claimed that the dismissal of his police protection was to prevent him and his wife, Meghan Markle, from leaving the Royal family to start a new life.

He further reflected on his personal experience about these proceedings and shared "how difficult" it has been for him and his life partner to "swallow" the situation they faced after stepping down from their senior royal roles in 2020.

The father-of-two also subtly aimed at his father as the duke said, "We were trying to create this happy house."

Harry made these remarks after he attended two days of hearings in London's High Court due to his ongoing case regarding his security arrangements in the UK.

The British Royal prince returned to his home country when his father, King Charles, was on his four-day state visit to Italy with Queen Camilla.

Prince Harry challenged the 2020 verdict of the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (Ravec).

The protection safeguarding organization previously announced that they would not provide security to the duke and his family whenever they visited the UK, specifically after they resigned from their royal roles in 2020.

As of now, King Charles has not issued a public statement regarding Prince Harry's ongoing security row. 

