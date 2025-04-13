King Charles, Queen Camilla set for busy 2025 with multiple international visits

Buckingham Palace has confirmed that King Charles and Queen Camilla will embark on a series of international tours in 2025.
As per the Palace, the British Monarch and the Queen will take part in a number of State Visits this year.
Notably, an announcement came after King Charles and Queen Camilla marked a highly successful three-day trip to Italy.
A spokesperson from a Palace said, “I think the State Visit has achieved all its objectives. This is a relationship that really, really matters, so there’s no accident that the Government asked The King and Queen to go to Italy. It's no accident that it should happen after the visits to France and Germany.”
"I think we saw that from the reaction of the Italian Government, and also with the day in Ravenna and those huge crowds of enthusiastic Italians, many of whom said they had been waiting since very early in the morning,” the palace added.
They mentioned, "All of it really showed soft power at its best - something of which the UK can be rightly proud and which delivers huge benefit for UK interests overseas. As the Italian Government was saying to us throughout, that level of public interest is unprecedented.”
According to the palace King Charles and Queen Camilla have plans to host and take part in State Visits both at home and abroad.