Khloé’s ex Tristan Thompson pens sweet note for daughter True's 7th birthday

True Thompson has turned 7 on April 12 and her parents, Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are going extra mile to celebrate it.
While Khloé arranged a lavish birthday party for True, the NBA star penned a sweet note for her to ring in the joyous occasion.
Taking to his Instagram account on Saturday, Khloé's ex wrote, “Happy birthday Twinny!! My TuTu is 7 today!!”
Alongside the heartwarming message, Thompson shared a carousel of recent photos of True with himself and his son, Tatum.
He kicked off his carousel with an adorable image of True from a neon-themed birthday party, arranged by her mother Khloé, in which she could be seen posing happily with vibrant and colorful balloons.
Thompson continued, “I Can’t believe how time flies. Momma you are literally the light that shines bright In my life. When I see you I see mommy aka GiGi. True you bring your brothers, mommy and all your cousins soo much happiness you literally spark any room you walk in. You have the best soul ever I’m soo blessed to have as my daughter.”
“Keep being amazing each and every day. Daddy always got you. I can’t wait to play tag and jump on the trampoline. I love you Twin,” he added.
The Kardashians star also shared a series of photos and videos on her Instagram Stories from True's colorful birthday party.
Khloé Kardashian welcomed her only daughter, True Thompson, with her ex, Tristan Thompson in April, 2018.