Charli XCX brings 'brat' energy to Coachella with Billie Eilish, Lorde, Troye Sivan

Entertainment

Charli XCX sent her Coachella audience into a frenzy on Saturday with star-studded guest appearances

  • April 13, 2025
Charli XCX has brought her highly anticipated "Brat" tour to Coachella 2025, with some of her famous friends, including Billie Eilish, Lorde, and Troye Sivan.

Sivan kicked off the special guest’s lineup at the massive California music festival on Saturday by joining the Apple singer on stage for a sultry performance of Talk Talk.

The 32-year-old entertainer was then joined by Lorde to perform Girl, So Confusing, a song from the Grammy award-winning album Brat, which the Kiwi artist features in

After performing the song, Charli embraced Lorde, who was dressed in simple jeans and a t-shirt, and yelled, “Lorde summer 2025!” teasing the latter’s long-awaited comeback.

Later on, Eilish joined Charli for the live debut of the Guess remix, leaving fans mesmerized.

Elsewhere in the set, Charli performed songs including Von Dutch, Apple, Sympathy is a knife, 365, and Track 10.

She closed the show with I Love It, before displaying a video message suggesting that BRAT summer may not be over yet. 

“Thank you so much Coachella. Does this mean that Brat Summer is finally over????? idk? Maybe? yes cuz duh it was already over like last year. wait…was it? NO??? i don’t know who i am if it’s over??? FUCKKKKKKKK wait…i remembered…i’m charli. and honestly i just want moment to last forever. Please don’t let it be over," she said to the crowd.

The festival, which boasts headliners such as Lady Gaga and Post Malone, will run over two weekends.

