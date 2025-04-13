Princess Kate to join Middleton family for milestone event amid Easter break

Princess Kate is preparing to celebrate a cherished family milestone this week!
As per Hello Magazine, the Princess of Wales will join her close-knit family next week to celebrate a special milestone for her younger brother, James Middleton, who turns 38 on 15 April.
Princess Kate, who is currently enjoying the Easter break with Prince William and their three children - will mark the birthday celebrations privately with her close family.
Notably, the report came after James revealed that alongside their "matriarch," Carole Middleton, his two elder sisters, Catherine and Pippa, were like "mothering figures" to him.
James said, "We've been brought up knowing that you can't take family for granted," he explained. "You don't get to choose them, as you can choose your friends. But I don't think you can give up on your family like you can sometimes with friends."
He added, "The pros are that you get away with quite a lot… I jokingly say that I had three mothers growing up. I had my mother and my two sisters, who were mothering figures to me. I was very fortunate.”
James mentioned, "We had a fantastic childhood, and they included me in everything they did, and still do. I'm now in my late 30s and we still have that friendship."
To note, James’ this year’s birthday will be special for him, as it’s his second time celebrating since welcoming his son, Inigo, with his wife, Alizée.
James and Alizee welcomed their son in September 2023, two years after tying the knot.