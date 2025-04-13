Katy Perry celebrates International Day of Human Space Flight ahead of mission

Katy Perry is celebrating International Day of Human Space Flight ahead of Blue Origin's New Shepherd rocket mission.
Taking to her Instagram account on Sunday, the Dark Horse singer shared a slew of her photos in Blue Origin's flight suits to mark the special day.
She kicked off her carousel with a stunning group photo, featuring herself and her upcoming all-women flight mates, including Gayle King, Aisha Bowe, Kerianne Flynn, Lauren Sánchez and Amanda Nguyen, who all are set to blast off to space on a Blue Origin rocket on April 14.
“Happy International Day of Human Space Flight. Forever in awe of the Universe and it’s alignment,” she wrote in the caption.
As per reports, the group’s flight will last 11 minutes and reach 62 miles above the surface to the limits of Earth’s atmosphere.
"If you had told me I'd be part of the first all-female crew in space, I would have believed you. Nothing was beyond my imagination as a child," Perry said in a statement at the time of mission’s announcement.
This will mark as the first all-women space flight since the Soviet Union's Valentina Tereshkova's solo mission in 1963.