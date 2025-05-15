Entertainment

Miley Cyrus announces 'one night only' release of 'Something Beautiful' film

The ‘More to Lose’ hitmaker reveals release date of her upcoming musical film, ‘Something Beautiful’

  May 15, 2025

Miley Cyrus is debuting Something Beautiful for “one night only!”

The Grammy-winning singer turned to her Instagram handle on Thursday, May 15, to make a special announcement that left her 212 million fans thrilled.

In the delightful post, the Flowers crooner announced exclusive “one night only” screening of her upcoming musical film and visual album, Something Beautiful, along with the unveiling of the movie’s international, UK and US release dates.

SOMETHING BEAUTIFUL. IN CINEMAS ONE NIGHT ONLY. US & CANADA JUNE 12 / INTERNATIONAL JUNE 27,” she captioned.

The caption was accompanied by an exciting teaser of the forthcoming film that promised a stunning, spectacular and thrilling experience for fans.

Fans’ reaction to Miley Cyrus’s post:

Shortly after Miley Cyrus announced the release dates of Something Beautiful film, her die-hard fans dropped their exhilarating reactions on the post.

“this album is gonna heal me,” one expressed, while another claimed, “CAN CONFIRM THAT SEEING THIS ON THE BIG SCREEN WILL CHANGE YOUR LIFE!!!”

A third stated, “ALBUM AND MOVIE OF THE YEAR.”

Meanwhile, a fourth wrote, “CAN’T WAIT OMGGGGG.”

Miley Cyrus’s Something Beautiful:

Something Beautiful is an upcoming musical film and visual album by Miley Cyrus. The movie serves as a visual companion to the singer’s forthcoming ninth studio album of the same title.

The film is set to premiere at the 2025 Tribeca Festival on June 6, 2025.

