Candice King, Steven Krueger take their romance to next level with engagement news

'The Vampire Diaries' star shared the glimpses of her engagement with 'The Orignal' star

  by Web Desk
  • |
  May 15, 2025
The Vampire Diaries star Candice King and The Originals actor Steven Krueger are officially engaged!

Taking to her Instagram account on Wednesday, the After We Collided star shared the glimpses of her engagement.

A shared photo featured the couple's engagement shoot, which showed her in a white dress and a square-shaped diamond engagement ring as she and Steven, 35, enjoyed cocktails at their "fave" bar Martha My Dear in Nashville.

In a caption, she wrote, "A couple of weeks ago @stevenakrueger gave me the best gift of all when he asked me to marry him.”

King capped off the caption, "Thank you for asking me to dance through life with you."

Soon after she dropped the delightful news of her engagement, King’s former castmates swamped to the comment section to express their love for her.

“Congratulations," TVD alum Nina Dobrev,who is currently engaged to Shaun White, wrote in the comments section.

Michael Trevino, who played Tyler Lockwood on the CW series, raved, "Woo Hoo!!!! Love IT!"

The Originals' Riley Voelkel remarked, "Omg screaming!!!! So happy for you both!!!!"

Candice King, Steven Kruege relationship:

Notably, the engagement news came two years after King confirmed her relationship with Steven on Instagram.

In a December 2023 post, she shared a video of highlights from the year, including a scene of herself kissing the Yellowjackets actor.

"I laughed. I cried. I laughed til I cried. I loved," Candice wrote at the time, adding, "Thanks for the dance 2023."

