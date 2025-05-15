Bella Hadid makes stunning arrival in London after Cannes appearance

Bella Hadid’s fans are still raving about her Cannes look, and she followed it up with another stunning appearance in London.
The model, who made her triumphant return to the French film festival one days ago, returns to UK on Thursday, May 15.
Gigi Hadid’s sister opted for a casual yet trendy look as she spotted arriving at a studio in morning.
For the outing in the English capital, Bella donned a striking brown polka dot skirt which she styled with a white top and an oversized grey denim bomber jacket.
The supermodel complemented her chic look with comfy white Nike trainers which she wore with a pair of long matching socks.
Keeping her makeup minimal, Bella perfectly styled her newly dyed blonde hair, which she first revealed at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this week.
She toted her belongings in a large black croc print handbag and appeared to be in high spirits as she flashed a huge smile.
Bella Hadid’s Cannes appearance
A day earlier, Bella Hadid graced the red carpet at the 78th Cannes Film Festival in a daring black gown.
She posed for photos in the elegant black gown with a thigh-high split for the premiere of Leave One Day.