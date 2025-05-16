Taylor Swift in spotlight after human remains found near her mansion

Taylor Swift set the internet ablaze after human remains were found near her holiday home, Rhode Island mansion.
On Wednesday, Police in Westerly, Rhode Island started an investigation after a tip about human remains, according to local news outlet WJAR.
After police arrived in the neighbourhood of Watch Hill, they found remains of human leg bone. The location of the remains turned out to be 300 metres away from Taylor’s house.
Rhode Island Medical Examiner's Office took the evidence for further analysis. The police has not gives any statement about the possible suspects, however, theories are circulating that there may be a killer on the loose.
The the Westerly Police Department Detective Division are currently working on the investigation to confirm the identity of the remains.
Taylor bought her Rhode Island mansion for $17 million back in 2013. The place became famous due to her 4th of July parties.
Netizens ignite serial killer theories:
After the discovery of human remains near Taylor Swift’s home, netizen's started speculating that there might be a potential serial killer operating in the New England region.
A user wrote on X, “Man what if Taylor is a part-time serial killer and full-time singer?”
Another penned, “I always knew there was something off about taylor. After diddy we have another freak celebrity.”
Taylor Swift repose on human remains found near her mansion:
Taylor Swift has not yet addressed the human remains controversy.