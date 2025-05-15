Millie Bobby Brown enjoys desert date with Jake Bongiovi on Dubai escapade

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi are sharing “unforgettable memories” from their Dubai diaries.
Turning to Instagram on Thursday, May 15, the 21-year-old British actress and producer dropped a sweet photograph with her American model and actor husband, 23.
Keeping their attires casual, the lovebirds enjoyed a special date in Dubai’s desert.
While Millie looked gorgeous in a white half-sleeve shirt and jeans, complemented by a stylish pair of sunglasses and a belt that accentuated her slim waist, Jake rocked an olive-green T-shirt and jeans.
Giving the photo a rich and traditional vibe, the background featured an Arabian-style tent with cushions and low seating inside, all adorned red and gold pattern.
Reflecting on the “unforgettable adventure,” the Stranger Things actress penned a heartfelt caption, describing the captivating journey.
“Who knew a stopover in Dubai could turn into such an unforgettable adventure? In just a short time, Jake and I shared so many unforgettable memories,” she captioned.
The Enola Holmes actress continued, “The desert was unlike anything I had seen before and there was so much to see and do, just minutes from the airport. Whether you’re just passing through or staying longer, there’s so much to discover here. Hope you love our Dubai story — and maybe it’ll inspire your own!”
Fans’ response to the post:
Gushing over the adorable couple, a fan commented, “u guys are so cute.”
Another penned, “Look of love,” while a third expressed, “love you guys!”
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi:
Jake Bongiovi and Millie Bobby Brown began dating in 2021. The couple got engaged in 2023 and tied the knot a year later in 2024.