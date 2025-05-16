Princess Beatrice shares Sarah Ferguson’s role in ‘big fight' with Eugenie

Princess Beatrice has opened up about the key role her mum Sarah Ferguson played in “big fight” with sister Princess Eugenie.
The sister duo appeared on Cressida Bonas's podcast, Lessons From Our Mothers, and got candid about their family dynamics.
Beatrice recalled a “big fight” with Eugenie over a pair of pink Converse trainers.
She also revealed the key role Sarah played in the sister’s “silly” dispute, “It was a big one. And mum just jumped into that fight and was like, 'Come on, you can do it!'"
Prince Andrew’s daughter shared a valuable lesson she learned from mother, “This sense that it's OK to feel, it's OK to push on those emotions, but you have to figure out what the resolution looks like as well. So she was very resolution-driven."
Princess Eugenie appreciates Sarah Ferguson’s help after ‘big operation’:
Princess Eugenie also opened about how Sarah Ferguson helped her after “big operation” in childhood.
The royal shared that she had to undergo a surgery for scoliosis at the age of 12.
She recalled, “I had scoliosis when I was younger. I had a big operation when I was 12. My mum basically moved into the hospital with me and was there every waking hour."
Eugenie praised Sarah, “She used to be so proud of me and my scar and what I'd been through.”
Notably, neither Beatrice nor Eugenie talked about their father Andrew’s role in childhood during the podcast.