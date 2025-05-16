Justin Bieber speaks out on Sean 'Diddy' Combs sex crimes trial

Justin Bieber and Sean "Diddy" Combs share long complicated history, which made many fans concerned about the nature of their relationship.
On Thursday, May 15, the Love Yourself crooner has finally clarified that he had no involvement in former friend's alleged crimes, not even as a victim.
Talking with Page Six, the singer's spokesperson noted, "Although Justin is not among Sean Combs' victims, there are individuals who were genuinely harmed by him."
They also urged public to focus on the actual trials and facts as "shifting focus away from this reality detracts from the justice these victims rightfully deserve."
Justin Bieber and Sean "Diddy" Combs relationship
Diddy reportedly helped Justin break into music industry at the age of 15 but had never sexually or otherwise abused the father-of-one in any capacity.
Ahead of the disgraced rapper arrest for sex trafficking in September 2024, fans speculated that Justin might have been one of the victims of Diddy alleged heinous crimes.
At the same time, past videos fuelled the rumours including the one where they are discussing 48 hours they spend together when Justin was just 15-year-old.
After Diddy's arrest, he was accused of sexual abuse and rape by ex-Cassandra "Cassie" Ventura and several other people.
The 55-year-old rapper, whose trial started on May 5, has denied all the sexual misconduct allegations.
Many people from the industry, including his fans thought Justin would speak on the arrest but insiders shared that he was focused on his son, Jack Blues and wife Hailey Bieber.
Is Justin Bieber fanatic behaviour related to Diddy?
On the other hand, in recent months, Justin has caused worry among his fans due to dishevelled appearances, bizarre social media post and blatant drug use.
Sean "Diddy" Combs sex crimes trial latest update
In court Thursday, music mogul's lawyers claimed that the alleged sex parties featuring Diddy's then-girlfriend Cassie were just part of the couple "swingers lifestyle."
Meanwhile, Cassie has claimed that she was drugged, physically abused, raped, and forced to participate in the wild sex activities at the command of the music mogul.