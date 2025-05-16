Entertainment

Justin Bieber speaks out on Sean 'Diddy' Combs sex crimes trial

Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been put on trial for multiple sex crimes charges including racketeering, sexual abuse, and trafficking

Justin Bieber speaks out on Sean Diddy Combs sex crimes trial
Justin Bieber speaks out on Sean 'Diddy' Combs sex crimes trial

Justin Bieber and Sean "Diddy" Combs share long complicated history, which made many fans concerned about the nature of their relationship.

On Thursday, May 15, the Love Yourself crooner has finally clarified that he had no involvement in former friend's alleged crimes, not even as a victim.

Talking with Page Six, the singer's spokesperson noted, "Although Justin is not among Sean Combs' victims, there are individuals who were genuinely harmed by him."

They also urged public to focus on the actual trials and facts as "shifting focus away from this reality detracts from the justice these victims rightfully deserve."

Justin Bieber and Sean "Diddy" Combs relationship

Diddy reportedly helped Justin break into music industry at the age of 15 but had never sexually or otherwise abused the father-of-one in any capacity.

Ahead of the disgraced rapper arrest for sex trafficking in September 2024, fans speculated that Justin might have been one of the victims of Diddy alleged heinous crimes.

At the same time, past videos fuelled the rumours including the one where they are discussing 48 hours they spend together when Justin was just 15-year-old.

After Diddy's arrest, he was accused of sexual abuse and rape by ex-Cassandra "Cassie" Ventura and several other people.

The 55-year-old rapper, whose trial started on May 5, has denied all the sexual misconduct allegations.

Many people from the industry, including his fans thought Justin would speak on the arrest but insiders shared that he was focused on his son, Jack Blues and wife Hailey Bieber.

Is Justin Bieber fanatic behaviour related to Diddy?

On the other hand, in recent months, Justin has caused worry among his fans due to dishevelled appearances, bizarre social media post and blatant drug use.

Sean "Diddy" Combs sex crimes trial latest update

In court Thursday, music mogul's lawyers claimed that the alleged sex parties featuring Diddy's then-girlfriend Cassie were just part of the couple "swingers lifestyle."

Meanwhile, Cassie has claimed that she was drugged, physically abused, raped, and forced to participate in the wild sex activities at the command of the music mogul.

Justin Bieber speaks out on Sean 'Diddy' Combs sex crimes trial

Justin Bieber speaks out on Sean 'Diddy' Combs sex crimes trial
Starbucks baristas in US strike to protest new dress code

Starbucks baristas in US strike to protest new dress code
Nigerian author Abi Daré’s new novel wins first-ever Climate Fiction Prize in London

Nigerian author Abi Daré’s new novel wins first-ever Climate Fiction Prize in London
Arson attack on Keir Starmer properties: Suspect charged with multiple counts

Arson attack on Keir Starmer properties: Suspect charged with multiple counts
Taylor Swift in spotlight after human remains found near her mansion
Taylor Swift in spotlight after human remains found near her mansion
Diddy’s trial: Defense reveals Cassie Ventura’s texts, interest in ‘freak-offs’
Diddy’s trial: Defense reveals Cassie Ventura’s texts, interest in ‘freak-offs’
Millie Bobby Brown enjoys desert date with Jake Bongiovi on Dubai escapade
Millie Bobby Brown enjoys desert date with Jake Bongiovi on Dubai escapade
Miley Cyrus announces ‘one night only’ release of ‘Something Beautiful’ film
Miley Cyrus announces ‘one night only’ release of ‘Something Beautiful’ film
Bella Hadid makes stunning arrival in London after Cannes appearance
Bella Hadid makes stunning arrival in London after Cannes appearance
Angelina Jolie rocks classy black look during low-key visit to her Atelier
Angelina Jolie rocks classy black look during low-key visit to her Atelier
Chris Brown detained in Manchester over bottle attack on music producer
Chris Brown detained in Manchester over bottle attack on music producer
Timothée Chalamet may land big role amid Kylie Jenner romance
Timothée Chalamet may land big role amid Kylie Jenner romance
Candice King, Steven Krueger take their romance to next level with engagement news
Candice King, Steven Krueger take their romance to next level with engagement news
Justin Bieber drowning in debt as audit exposes nearly $9M Scooter Braun loan
Justin Bieber drowning in debt as audit exposes nearly $9M Scooter Braun loan
'Wednesday' season 2 gives spooky ‘warning’ to fans before release
'Wednesday' season 2 gives spooky ‘warning’ to fans before release
Kourtney Kardashian marks 3rd anniversary of courthouse wedding with Travis Barker
Kourtney Kardashian marks 3rd anniversary of courthouse wedding with Travis Barker