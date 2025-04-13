Entertainment

Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet PDA at Coachella sparks buzz amid Travis Scott's performance

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet attended Coachella on the day Travis Scott is performing

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 13, 2025
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet packed on the PDA at Coachella as they were spotted holding hands during the star-studded music festival.

The couple faced a backlash for having a public display of affection at Coachella on Saturday.

Kylie and Timothee were spotted while sweetly holding hands when they surfaced at Coachella together this weekend.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder showed off her toned midriff in a chic white outfit, while the Wonka star kept it cool in loose-fitting shorts, a t-shirt, sunglasses, and a baseball cap.

Her appearance came on the same day her ex-boyfriend Travis Scott, the father of her kids Stormi and Aire, was scheduled to take the stage at Coachella.

Shortly after the fans notice, they made the connection as one remarked that Kylie and Timothee attending Coachella on the “day travis is performing is diabolical idk.”

Another added, “Right on time for Travis Scott,” while a third stated, “'What did Travis do?”

One user discussed the rumors of a feud between Justin Bieber's wife Hailey Bieber and his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez, saying: “They are stalking Travis. Imagine if Hailey did this with Selena, she would get dragged all over the internet.”

To note, Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet ignited dating rumours in April 2023, and they were first seen publicly together in September 2023 at a Beyoncé concert.

By December 2023, Kylie referred to Timothée as her boyfriend.

