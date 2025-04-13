Coldplay wraps MOTS Tour’s Hong Kong leg with vibrant photo dump

Coldplay concluded its Hong Kong leg of Music of the Spheres World Tour with a sweet gallery of photos.
Taking to its official Instagram handle on Sunday, April 13, the famous British rock band dropped a huge carousel of snaps, sharing glimpses of their thrilling concert in the Chinese special administrative region.
“Show #188, Hong Kong,” they captioned alongside the vibrant photographs.
The collection of images opened with the first slide featuring the legendary band backstage, all excited to give a thrilling experience of their fans.
In the second slide was a snap of the band’s bass guitarist, Guy Berryman, all focused on his guitar as he played for the die-hard fans.
The third photo in the carousel featured a group of fans from the crowd, holding some vibrants “Happy Birthday” banners for Berryman, who marked his 47th birthday among fans on April 12, 2025.
Next in the gallery was another image of the exhilarated crowd, cheering on their favorite band.
As the slides continued, several other onstage glimpses and photographs of the thrilled fans were showcased.
The collection of images concluded with a mesmerizing photo featuring Coldplay thanking the fans after wrapping up the show, while the entire stadium, which was packed with the crowd, appeared like a sky full of stars.
Coldplay’s next stop of their Music of the Spheres World Tour will take them South Korea, where they will be captivating the Korean fans with six concerts scheduled in Goyang, South Korea.