Royal

King Philippe begins European Marathon Championships at Palace Square

The King of Belgium, Philippe, gave a green signal for the European Marathon Championships

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 13, 2025
King Philippe begins European Marathon Championships at Palace Square
King Philippe begins European Marathon Championships at Palace Square

King Philippe has officially given a greenlit to the European Marathon Championships!

Taking to its official Instagram handle on Sunday, April 13, the Belgian Royal Family shared a couple of photos as they reported about the Monarch’s latest engagement at Palace Square.

During his new outing, King Philippe kicked off the Championship by making an appearance at the landmark along with key officials.

"The King gives the starting signal for the European Marathon Championships on Palace Square!" the Royals shared in the caption of the post.

They also shared details about the event, writing, "More than 28,000 runners will compete in various distances this weekend: the marathon (42.2 km), the half-marathon (21.1 km), and a 10 km course."


In the post, which featured a four-slide collection of photographs, the Royal Family shared glimpses from the ceremony.

The first slide featured King Philippe, along with some key officials, delightfully inaugurating the event with a smile on his face.

Meanwhile, the next three slides showcased the participants running in the race.

Commenting on the post, several Royal fans shared their excitement for the European Marathon Championships by dropping series of exciting emojis.

"Nice Work From King SiR," one admired, while another penned a wish stating, "Long live His Majesty King Philip."

The event was inaugurated in Brussels, Belgium.

Princess Beatrice joins husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi at Bahrain Grand Prix

Princess Beatrice joins husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi at Bahrain Grand Prix
New York Helicopter Tours halts operations after deadly crash

New York Helicopter Tours halts operations after deadly crash
Khloé Kardashian pens loving tribute to ring in daughter True’s 7th birthday

Khloé Kardashian pens loving tribute to ring in daughter True’s 7th birthday
'The Last of Us' star shares surprising fact about filming with Pedro Pascal

'The Last of Us' star shares surprising fact about filming with Pedro Pascal
Princess Beatrice joins husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi at Bahrain Grand Prix
Princess Beatrice joins husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi at Bahrain Grand Prix
Prince William, Kate to decide Charlotte, Louis’ future after George’s outing
Prince William, Kate to decide Charlotte, Louis’ future after George’s outing
Crown Prince Hussein, Princess Rajwa meet King Hamad during Bahrain visit
Crown Prince Hussein, Princess Rajwa meet King Hamad during Bahrain visit
Meghan Markle takes trip down memory lane ahead of upcoming family getaway
Meghan Markle takes trip down memory lane ahead of upcoming family getaway
Meghan Markle blasted for ‘abnormal’ security measures during Broadway outing
Meghan Markle blasted for ‘abnormal’ security measures during Broadway outing
Prince William fulfills fatherly duties amid secret family vacation
Prince William fulfills fatherly duties amid secret family vacation
King Abdullah launches new Public Security Officers’ Club in Ghamadan
King Abdullah launches new Public Security Officers’ Club in Ghamadan
Meghan Markle reminds Prince Harry of his late mother, Princess Diana
Meghan Markle reminds Prince Harry of his late mother, Princess Diana
King Charles, Queen Camilla make first appearance in UK after Italy tour
King Charles, Queen Camilla make first appearance in UK after Italy tour
Prince Harry makes cryptic claim against Royal Family
Prince Harry makes cryptic claim against Royal Family
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive open message for supporting war-hit Ukraine
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive open message for supporting war-hit Ukraine
Prince Andrew’s York title is in danger as residents demand to strip him of honor
Prince Andrew’s York title is in danger as residents demand to strip him of honor