King Philippe begins European Marathon Championships at Palace Square

King Philippe has officially given a greenlit to the European Marathon Championships!
Taking to its official Instagram handle on Sunday, April 13, the Belgian Royal Family shared a couple of photos as they reported about the Monarch’s latest engagement at Palace Square.
During his new outing, King Philippe kicked off the Championship by making an appearance at the landmark along with key officials.
"The King gives the starting signal for the European Marathon Championships on Palace Square!" the Royals shared in the caption of the post.
They also shared details about the event, writing, "More than 28,000 runners will compete in various distances this weekend: the marathon (42.2 km), the half-marathon (21.1 km), and a 10 km course."
In the post, which featured a four-slide collection of photographs, the Royal Family shared glimpses from the ceremony.
The first slide featured King Philippe, along with some key officials, delightfully inaugurating the event with a smile on his face.
Meanwhile, the next three slides showcased the participants running in the race.
Commenting on the post, several Royal fans shared their excitement for the European Marathon Championships by dropping series of exciting emojis.
"Nice Work From King SiR," one admired, while another penned a wish stating, "Long live His Majesty King Philip."
The event was inaugurated in Brussels, Belgium.