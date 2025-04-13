Olivia Munn makes big confession about filming intimate scenes due to scars

Olivia Munn has opened up about her struggles filming intimate scenes for her Apple TV+ show Your Friends & Neighbours, due to cancer scars.
The Predator actress underwent a series of surgeries last year after being diagnosed with Stage 1 breast cancer in 2023.
Less than a week after her final operation, Olivia went on to film the comedy-drama, where she stars opposite Jon Hamm.
Now, in an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Munn confessed that she felt insecure about her scars during the filming of sex scenes.
“I was really nervous about doing any sex scenes because I have a lot of scars. Scars that can be seen in clothing and scars that you wouldn’t know unless I was completely nude,” she told the outlet.
The X-Men: Apocalypse star added, “I wanted the sex scenes to feel like sex scenes — I wanted them to feel visceral and intense and not hold back at all. ‘I did feel insecure, but each time I did it, I felt better.”
Olivia Munn underwent a total of five surgeries, which included a double mastectomy, an oophorectomy and a partial hysterectomy.