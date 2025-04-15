Entertainment

How Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet resolved ‘intense’ patch in relationship

'Wonka' star and Kylie Jenner recently spotted together at the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 15, 2025
How Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet resolved ‘intense’ patch in relationship
How Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet resolved ‘intense’ patch in relationship

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have navigated through a challenging period earlier this year, but their relationship is stronger than ever.

As per PEOPLE, a source shared that the Wonka star and the Kylie cosmetics founder, who were first linked in April 2023 — are “very serious” after stepping out for several events.

Notably, the couple made joint appearances at the after party for Chalamet’s premiere of his film, A Complete Unknown, in December, as well as the 2025 Golden Globes, BAFTA Awards, and Oscars earlier this year.

“With the awards season and premieres, earlier this year was intense for their relationship,” the insider said.

The source went on to say, “But they are making it work. Kylie is truly his biggest fan. She would clear her schedule to attend awards and premieres with him. She couldn’t be more supportive of his career.”

“When they are in LA together, he spends time with her kids too,” the source added, referring to Kylie’s daughter Stormi, 7, and son Aire, 3, who she shares with ex Travis Scott.

The tipster revealed, “Her family loves that she’s dating him. They have seen such positive changes in Kylie. She’s the happiest.”

To note, the report came after Jenner and Chalamet spotted together at the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival over the weekend.

WhatsApp plans to expand video status limit: Report

WhatsApp plans to expand video status limit: Report
David Beckham opens up on partnering with Lionel Messi, life in Miami

David Beckham opens up on partnering with Lionel Messi, life in Miami
Katy Perry’s Blue Origin space trip price revealed: Here’s what it really costs

Katy Perry’s Blue Origin space trip price revealed: Here’s what it really costs
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Multiplayer update includes new mode, more

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Multiplayer update includes new mode, more
Katy Perry's Blue Origin rocket launch draws fire from Emily Ratajkowski
Katy Perry's Blue Origin rocket launch draws fire from Emily Ratajkowski
Lil Nas X hospitalised after sudden health scare
Lil Nas X hospitalised after sudden health scare
Nick Carter hit with new sexual assault lawsuit
Nick Carter hit with new sexual assault lawsuit
Sadie Sink receives support from 'Stranger Things' costars on milestone event
Sadie Sink receives support from 'Stranger Things' costars on milestone event
Julia Fox slams ex-husband for baptizing son without her consent
Julia Fox slams ex-husband for baptizing son without her consent
Sean 'Diddy' Combs denies fresh sex trafficking, prostitution charges
Sean 'Diddy' Combs denies fresh sex trafficking, prostitution charges
Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas reignite dating rumors with new outing
Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas reignite dating rumors with new outing
'Harry Potter' TV series reveals cast list for new Hogwarts staff
'Harry Potter' TV series reveals cast list for new Hogwarts staff
Ed Sheeran shares behind-the-scenes glimpse of ‘Azizam’ music video
Ed Sheeran shares behind-the-scenes glimpse of ‘Azizam’ music video
Johnny Depp looks unrecognizable in grey hair in ‘Day Drinker’ first look: See
Johnny Depp looks unrecognizable in grey hair in ‘Day Drinker’ first look: See
Matt Damon enjoys on Italian coast after wrapping Christopher Nolan's new film
Matt Damon enjoys on Italian coast after wrapping Christopher Nolan's new film
Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces mistreatment in custody ahead of his court trial
Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces mistreatment in custody ahead of his court trial