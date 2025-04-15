How Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet resolved ‘intense’ patch in relationship

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have navigated through a challenging period earlier this year, but their relationship is stronger than ever.
As per PEOPLE, a source shared that the Wonka star and the Kylie cosmetics founder, who were first linked in April 2023 — are “very serious” after stepping out for several events.
Notably, the couple made joint appearances at the after party for Chalamet’s premiere of his film, A Complete Unknown, in December, as well as the 2025 Golden Globes, BAFTA Awards, and Oscars earlier this year.
“With the awards season and premieres, earlier this year was intense for their relationship,” the insider said.
The source went on to say, “But they are making it work. Kylie is truly his biggest fan. She would clear her schedule to attend awards and premieres with him. She couldn’t be more supportive of his career.”
“When they are in LA together, he spends time with her kids too,” the source added, referring to Kylie’s daughter Stormi, 7, and son Aire, 3, who she shares with ex Travis Scott.
The tipster revealed, “Her family loves that she’s dating him. They have seen such positive changes in Kylie. She’s the happiest.”
To note, the report came after Jenner and Chalamet spotted together at the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival over the weekend.