'Harry Potter' TV series reveals cast list for new Hogwarts staff

The upcoming series adaptation of 'Harry Potter' is set to air on HBO with a brand new cast

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 15, 2025
HBO has revealed the long-awaited list of actors, who are set to join the Harry Potter world with the upcoming TV series.

On Monday, April 14, the list of new Hogwarts staff came to light, with majority of actors having theatre backgrounds, similar to most of the cast mates from the original franchise.

Although, HBO has not confirmed the actors, who will be playing the younger characters, including "the boy who lived," the series is set to stay authentic to the original books by J.K Rowling, while bringing the magic of wizarding world to a newer generation.

Here are the actors who will play the school staff in the upcoming series:

1. John Lithgow

John, at the age of 79 is confirmed to play Hogwarts headmaster Professor Albus Dumbledore, a role previously held by Richard Harris and Sir Michael Gambon in the franchise.

2. Paapa Essiedu

The theatre star will play Professor Severus Snape, a character every Harry Potter fan learn to love at the end of the films and books, was originally played by Alan Rickman.

3. Nick Frost

The 53-year-old comedian and actor is set to portray the beloved Rubeus Hagrid, a caretaker of Hogwarts School, a role which was previously held by late Scottish actor Robbie Coltrane.

4. Janet McTeer

The 63-year-old Royal Academy of Dramatic Art graduate will be exuding her charm as the Gryffindor House head Professor Minerva McGonagall, who was portrayed by Dame Maggie in the film franchise.

5. Paul Whitehouse

Whitehouse will take the role, Argus Filch, a caretaker of Hogwarts school, who appeared in the earlier films.

6. Luke Thallon

For the role of first main antagonist, Luke Thallon was chosen to play Quirinus Quirrell, a nervous man, who became Harry's first Defence Against the Dark Arts professor.

Notably, the filming for the HBO's series is set to take place at Warner Bros Studios Leavesden in summer 2025.

