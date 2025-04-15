Princess Kate shares emotional message about healing in new video 

Kate Middleton made a surprise appearance in a heartfelt new video, opening up about finding 'peace' and a sense of 'reconnection' as she shared a rare glimpse into her personal journey.
The Princess of Wales took to her Instagram account on Monday to share a new video, emphasizing on the benefits of getting out in nature.
In a shared video, Kate marked a visit to the U.K.'s Lake District last month with a group of young Scouts, of which she is joint president.
During a video the Future Queen of Britain could be seen chatting with Chief Scout Dwayne Fields.
"I find it a very spiritual and very intense emotional reconnection I suppose, these environments," she said in the video.
Kate continued, "Not everyone has that same relationship perhaps with nature, but it is so therefore meaningful for me as a place to balance and find a sort of sense of peace and reconnection in what is otherwise a very busy world."
According to Kensington Palace, the Princess and the Chief Scout reflected on the power of nature in enhancing emotional connection, building resilience, and encouraging empathy.
Following her private walk with Fields, the duo was joined by a group of Scouts, aged between 10 and 15, from Cumbria and Greater Manchester, as they studied maps to earn their Naturalist Badge.