Royal

Princess Kate shares emotional message about healing in new video

The Princess of Wales marked a visit to the U.K.'s Lake District last month

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 15, 2025
Princess Kate shares emotional message about healing in new video
Princess Kate shares emotional message about healing in new video 

Kate Middleton made a surprise appearance in a heartfelt new video, opening up about finding 'peace' and a sense of 'reconnection' as she shared a rare glimpse into her personal journey.

The Princess of Wales took to her Instagram account on Monday to share a new video, emphasizing on the benefits of getting out in nature.

In a shared video, Kate marked a visit to the U.K.'s Lake District last month with a group of young Scouts, of which she is joint president.

During a video the Future Queen of Britain could be seen chatting with Chief Scout Dwayne Fields.

"I find it a very spiritual and very intense emotional reconnection I suppose, these environments," she said in the video.

Princess Kate shares emotional message about healing in new video

Kate continued, "Not everyone has that same relationship perhaps with nature, but it is so therefore meaningful for me as a place to balance and find a sort of sense of peace and reconnection in what is otherwise a very busy world."

According to Kensington Palace, the Princess and the Chief Scout reflected on the power of nature in enhancing emotional connection, building resilience, and encouraging empathy.

Following her private walk with Fields, the duo was joined by a group of Scouts, aged between 10 and 15, from Cumbria and Greater Manchester, as they studied maps to earn their Naturalist Badge.

WhatsApp plans to expand video status limit: Report

WhatsApp plans to expand video status limit: Report
David Beckham opens up on partnering with Lionel Messi, life in Miami

David Beckham opens up on partnering with Lionel Messi, life in Miami
Katy Perry’s Blue Origin space trip price revealed: Here’s what it really costs

Katy Perry’s Blue Origin space trip price revealed: Here’s what it really costs
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Multiplayer update includes new mode, more

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Multiplayer update includes new mode, more
Belgian Royals unveil King Philippe’s new portrait on his 65th birthday
Belgian Royals unveil King Philippe’s new portrait on his 65th birthday
Meghan Markle opens up about miscarriage in recent episode of her podcast
Meghan Markle opens up about miscarriage in recent episode of her podcast
Meghan Markle shares sweet tribute to Queen Elizabeth via daughter Lilibet
Meghan Markle shares sweet tribute to Queen Elizabeth via daughter Lilibet
Meghan Markle drops 'Confession of a Female Founder' new episode with special guest
Meghan Markle drops 'Confession of a Female Founder' new episode with special guest
King Charles cousin reveals newborn son's name with unique connection
King Charles cousin reveals newborn son's name with unique connection
Queen Camilla quips about King Charles easing up amid cancer treatment
Queen Camilla quips about King Charles easing up amid cancer treatment
Kate Middleton ‘secretly’ contacts Prince Harry as title row intensifies
Kate Middleton ‘secretly’ contacts Prince Harry as title row intensifies
Swedish Royal Family share update on royal baby key celebration
Swedish Royal Family share update on royal baby key celebration
Princess Isabella recalls viral moment in her first official speech
Princess Isabella recalls viral moment in her first official speech
Duchess of Westminster makes first appearance after announcing pregnancy
Duchess of Westminster makes first appearance after announcing pregnancy
Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis to join Kate, William at major Royal event?
Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis to join Kate, William at major Royal event?
Princess Beatrice’s husband shares peek into double date with Eugenie, Jack
Princess Beatrice’s husband shares peek into double date with Eugenie, Jack