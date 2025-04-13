Entertainment

Harry Potter actor Nick Moran hospitalized after suffering serious injuries

Nick Moran was rushed to hospital after experiencing severe neck pain earlier this week

Harry Potter's famed actor Nick Moran was rushed to the hospital after suffering from serious injuries.

The 55-year-old American actor and filmmaker's close pal, Terry Stone, revealed to Mail Online that he underwent emergency spinal surgery on Friday, April 11, 2025.

Terry said, "I spoke to one of his family members and he damaged his neck somehow, and it’s affecting his spinal cord and some of the things that operate your speech and your legs."

He further explained his health condition, saying, "Nick’s girlfriend was saying ‘You’ve got to get it checked out,’ but as a bloke, he said, ‘No I’ll put some deep heat on it.’ Then he went to the doctors and got sent to A&E and told, ‘We need to take you in for an emergency operation because this is life-threatening."

According to Terry, Nick is now recovering however his doctors have informed him that after his surgery, he might not be able to walk or talk again.

As of now, Nick Moran’s representatives have not issued a public statement regarding his health.

The Kid actor last appeared in the second instalment of Harry Potter, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2, which was released in 2011. 

