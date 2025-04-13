Entertainment

Benson Boone pens emotional note after electrifying Coachella show

The ‘Beautiful Things’ singer performed a thrilling show in the first week of Coachella 2025

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 13, 2025
Benson Boone pens emotional note after electrifying Coachella show
Benson Boone pens emotional note after electrifying Coachella show

Benson Boone reflected on his Coachella experience with a heartwarming note.

Taking to Instagram over the weekend, the 22-year-old American singer-songwriter shared a huge gallery of photographs as he penned an emotional message after performing an electrifying show in the first week of the annual music and arts festival.

“There is an unbelievable amount of things I would like to say here. But here’s my best shot… This show is by far and easily the biggest production I have ever been a part of,” he reflected.

To express gratitude towards the whole crew, who worked tirelessly to make the performance hit, Benson wrote, “The work, dedication, and time to build and see out something like this is near unfathomable. So many people are behind the scenes making this dream happen. I am so proud to have been a part of this show.”

“@brianmayforreal I have no words. You are easily one of the most legendary musicians of all time and I cannot thank you enough for coming out. Thank you to my band, to my crew, to the design teams, to my managers and friends and family and loved ones that I would not be here without,” the Something Beautiful singer added.

In the caption, Benson Boone also expressed excitement to perform one more show at Coachella next weekend.

The In The Stars singer also reflected on the love he has for his job, life, music, and the people around him.

Princess Beatrice joins husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi at Bahrain Grand Prix

Princess Beatrice joins husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi at Bahrain Grand Prix
New York Helicopter Tours halts operations after deadly crash

New York Helicopter Tours halts operations after deadly crash
Khloé Kardashian pens loving tribute to ring in daughter True’s 7th birthday

Khloé Kardashian pens loving tribute to ring in daughter True’s 7th birthday
'The Last of Us' star shares surprising fact about filming with Pedro Pascal

'The Last of Us' star shares surprising fact about filming with Pedro Pascal
Khloé Kardashian pens loving tribute to ring in daughter True’s 7th birthday
Khloé Kardashian pens loving tribute to ring in daughter True’s 7th birthday
'The Last of Us' star shares surprising fact about filming with Pedro Pascal
'The Last of Us' star shares surprising fact about filming with Pedro Pascal
Rami Malek, Emma Corrin part ways after dating for two years
Rami Malek, Emma Corrin part ways after dating for two years
Bella Hadid makes striking appearance on ‘The Beauty’ set in Paris
Bella Hadid makes striking appearance on ‘The Beauty’ set in Paris
Travis Scott takes dig at Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet during Coachella
Travis Scott takes dig at Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet during Coachella
Britney Spears brings unusual companion to Mexico after Paul Richard split
Britney Spears brings unusual companion to Mexico after Paul Richard split
Harry Potter actor Nick Moran hospitalized after suffering serious injuries
Harry Potter actor Nick Moran hospitalized after suffering serious injuries
Michelle Keegan pays heartfelt homage to her new born daughter
Michelle Keegan pays heartfelt homage to her new born daughter
Hailey Bieber drops sizzling photos after Justin Bieber’s major announcement
Hailey Bieber drops sizzling photos after Justin Bieber’s major announcement
Lizzo promotes her upcoming album ‘Love in Real Life’ in SNL
Lizzo promotes her upcoming album ‘Love in Real Life’ in SNL
Dwayne Johnson joins forces with journalist Nick Bilton for new project
Dwayne Johnson joins forces with journalist Nick Bilton for new project
Coldplay wraps MOTS Tour’s Hong Kong leg with vibrant photo dump
Coldplay wraps MOTS Tour’s Hong Kong leg with vibrant photo dump