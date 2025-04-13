Benson Boone pens emotional note after electrifying Coachella show

Benson Boone reflected on his Coachella experience with a heartwarming note.
Taking to Instagram over the weekend, the 22-year-old American singer-songwriter shared a huge gallery of photographs as he penned an emotional message after performing an electrifying show in the first week of the annual music and arts festival.
“There is an unbelievable amount of things I would like to say here. But here’s my best shot… This show is by far and easily the biggest production I have ever been a part of,” he reflected.
To express gratitude towards the whole crew, who worked tirelessly to make the performance hit, Benson wrote, “The work, dedication, and time to build and see out something like this is near unfathomable. So many people are behind the scenes making this dream happen. I am so proud to have been a part of this show.”
“@brianmayforreal I have no words. You are easily one of the most legendary musicians of all time and I cannot thank you enough for coming out. Thank you to my band, to my crew, to the design teams, to my managers and friends and family and loved ones that I would not be here without,” the Something Beautiful singer added.
In the caption, Benson Boone also expressed excitement to perform one more show at Coachella next weekend.
The In The Stars singer also reflected on the love he has for his job, life, music, and the people around him.