Austin Butler breaks silence after Zoë Kravitz spotted with Harry Styles  

Zoë Kravitz and Austin Butler were once romantically linked before she was seen holding hands with Harry Styles in Italy

Austin Butler has made his first statement after his Caught Stealing co-star, Zoë Kravitz, sparked dating rumors with Harry Styles. 

The 34-year-old American actor and singer, who was romantically linked with the Batman actress, spoke about his upcoming crime-comedy film.

In a conversation with Variety, Butler spoke about how extreme he went for his new role in his movie with Kravitz, which is set for world premiere on August 29.

"I played music, I danced around, and I ate Chinese food in there,” said the Academy-winning artist before adding, “It made me feel like I really lived there."

The Dune 2 actor continued, "I slept there all night, and I woke up to the crew coming in while I was in my underwear."

Additionally, he seemingly addressed the rumors surrounding him and Kravitz over the past months after they initially linked in October last year, saying, "There are many things that conspire against you when you’re making a movie."

"You’ve got the lights and the camera and the set doesn’t have a ceiling, because they’ve got to light it from above. It’s tempting to look around and break the illusion," he said.

This interview with Austin Butler comes shortly after his rumored flame, Zoë Kravitz, was spotted walking hand-in-hand with renowned musician Harry Styles. 

It is worth noting that before sparking dating speculation with the Night Changes singer, the Blink Twice actress was linked to Butler over the past few months. 

Despite these ongoing romance speculations, Kravitz has not addressed these reports yet.    

