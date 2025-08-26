Harry Styles, Zoë Kravitz spotted 'snogging' in London amid romance buzz

Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles have sparked a social media storm as the internet declares their speculated romance to be true.
As reported by Deuxmoi, a celebrity gossip channel, on Monday, August 25, the Batman starlet and former One Direction heartthrob were seen kissing at Rita's in London following a promotional event for her newest film, Caught Stealing, last week.
An insider informed The Sun, "Harry and Zoe were tucked away in a corner in Rita's and were snogging like teenagers, they seemed really into each other."
Furthermore, a source confirmed the pair's close bond,, noting, "He's been spending time with her while she's been on her press run."
On Sunday, the duo caused a stir online when a video on X went viral of Harry and Zoë walking down a street in Rome with the actress' arm wrapped around the Matilda singer's as they enjoy a stroll.
However, in the City of Love, the Big Little Lies star also sparked romance rumours with her co-star Austin Butler, as they celebrated Caught Stealing's Paris premiere at the trendy Dragon bar last Thursday.
While they appeared to put on a flirty display, a source told the Sun that they are just "good friends."
Moreover, the upcoming comedy thriller follows a burnt-out baseball player, Hank Thompson, who unexpectedly finds himself involved in 1990s New York City's underworld.
Caught Stealing is set to hit theatres on August 29.