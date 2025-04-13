Entertainment

Britney Spears brings unusual companion to Mexico after Paul Richard split

The ‘Toxic’ singer broke up from her on-and-off-again boyfriend Paul Richard Soliz for the second time

Britney Spears has brought a creepy companion along on her trip to Mexico!

On Sunday, April 13, Page Six reported that the 43-year-old American singer was spotted touching down in Mexico for a beach vacation, making her way through the airport when she was captured with an unusual companion joining her on the trip.

At the airport, Britney’s entourage was snapped carrying a creepy baby doll which was wrapped in a pink blanket.

In the photographs shared by the outlet, the Toxic singer was seen sporting a black hoodie, a pair of stylish sunglasses, and a matching bag to complement the look.

Meanwhile, the person accompanying Britney was captured flashing a wide smile as he carried the doll in his hand like a baby.

It is worth mentioning that the Criminal hitmaker previously showcased her doll collection, and even grooved with one in a post shared in October 2021.

“I had a baby y’all … I will be taking some time off shooting at home every day !!! Her nursery is beautiful and her name is Brennan … we even look alike !!! My first !!! I’m turning 40 this year ... age is nothing but a number but seriously … growing up is the dumbest thing you’ll ever do so PLAY ON MY FRIENDS !!!” she captioned.

Britney Spears’ Mexico vacation begins just a few days after she once again parted ways with Paul Richard Soliz, with whom she’s been in an on-and-off-again relationship.

