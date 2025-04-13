Meghan Markle blasted for ‘abnormal’ security measures during Broadway outing

Markle Markle has found herself at the center of backlash once again!
In its new article published on Sunday, April 13, GB News reported that the Duchess of Sussex has gotten herself embroiled in yet another series of criticism after she used a “four-car motorcade” whilst attending Audra McDonald’s Broadway show.
The mother-of-two, who was recently spotted on a fun night out with her pals in New York, travelled to the theatre in one of the three SUVs, while the remaining two cars were all empty apart from drivers, an insider told the outlet.
It was also shared that an “unmarked” police car was also following as a part of her security detail.
Blasting the Duchess’s surprising security measures, a paparazzi source called it "absolutely abnormal, totally over-the-top and excessive."
"Meghan is out of control and over-the-top, and it's ridiculous if the city is paying for this,” the insider added.
Drawing comparisons, the insider mentioned that Taylor Swift, who is an extremely popular singer, typically travels with just two cars, with the Blank Space crooner utilizing one for herself while the other for her security team.
The source continued to compare and shared that even Beyoncé and Kim Kardashian use just a single car while stepping outside, or on rare occasions two if they are going out with family.
Meghan Markle’s outing came amid her husband, Prince Harry, was on a surprise trip to Ukraine.