King Charles’ handling of Prince Andrew’s scandals splits public opinion

The British King is handling the aftermath of the scandals involving his younger brother Prince Andrew

  By Sidra Khan
After embarrassing the British Royal Family for years through his disgracing scandals and controversies, Prince Andrew was at last forced by King Charles to give up his remaining royal titles, including dukedom, recently.

The 76-year-old monarch is currently dealing with the aftermaths of his younger brother’s scandals and has been urged to remove the former Duke of York from his 30-room Windsor mansion.

According to insiders, Charles reportedly warned Andrew of strict action if he refused to give up his titles and also asked him to vacate the Royal Lodge. He has also made his brother promise not to write a tell-all memoir similar to Prince Harry’s Spare.

However, the way the monarch has handled the entire matter has left Britons divided.

As per a new YouGov poll that asked, “Do you think that King Charles III has handled the issues surrounding the revelations about Prince Andrew's relationship with Jeffrey Epstein well or badly?”, royal fans are divided on the matter

The poll gave fans five different options to express their views, including very well, fairly well, fairly badly, very badly, and don’t know.

Out of all those surveyed, 7 percent rated King Charles’s handling as “very well,” while 33 percent said “fairly well,” for a combined positive rating of 40 percent.

On the other hand, 18 percent thought King Charles’s response as “fairly badly,” and 14 percent considered he did “very badly,” making up 32 percent of negative responses.

Meanwhile, 28 percent of the respondents were unsure and answered “don’t know.”

