King Felipe, Queen Letizia lead tribute amid public scrutiny

The Spanish monarch and his wife made an outing to offer comfort and solidarity to grieving families

  By Javeria Ahmed
King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain led an emotional tribute to the victims of last year’s deadly DANA floods in Valencia.

On Wednesday, the Spanish monarch and his wife made an outing to offer comfort and solidarity to grieving families even as public scrutiny and calls for accountability continue to mount.

Sharing the exclusive glimpses of King Felipe and Queen Letizia’s outing, the palace penned the emotional caption, “The Kings have conveyed this afternoon all their affection and support to the families and loved ones of the victims of DANA in the Valencian Community, Castile-La Mancha and Andalusia, during the tribute held in the City of Arts and Sciences (Valencia).”

The palace added, “After participating in the floral offering and keeping a minute of silence in memory of the victims on the occasion of the first anniversary of the catastrophe, the King has dedicated some emotional words, ‘The Queen and I want you to know: we are, now and always, with you.’”

King continued his speech, “In the face of so much pain, may our words reach as a hug to those who have lost so much, to those who have helped and continue to do so, to those who try to overcome, to those who still seek their strength in the memories."

He concluded, “A hug that transcends barriers, that unites us in hope, that comforts us all, even if slightly, and that reminds you that you are not alone.”

To note, King Felipe’s outing came amid the angry Spaniards still demanding answers a year after Valencia's deadly floods.

