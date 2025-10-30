Royal

Prince Andrew might hit with 'private lawsuit' over Virginia Giuffre claims

Anti-monarch group push for Prince Andrew's 'serious investigation' over late accuser Virginia Giuffre claims of 'sexual misconduct'

  By Riba Shaikh
Prince Andrew is on the verge of a private prosecution over her late accuser Virginia Giuffre's claims. 

As fury grows over Andrew's ties with the late sex offender and paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, UK's anti-monarchist group is planing to push for criminal investigations into Giuffre's claims - who alleged that she was trafficked to have sex with the disgraced royal on three occasions.

Despite always denying any sexual misconduct with Giuffre - who took her life six months ago at 41, Andrew paid millions to settle a civil sexual assault case with her in 2022.

Although, Andrew has dropped his Royal titles and even completely shut himself off the public eye, a Republic official claimed that it has instructed lawyers to launch legal proceedings against King Charles' younger brother.

Speaking to Sky News, the group’s CEO, Graham Smith said, "If not us, then who? It’s a devastating indictment on the UK’s criminal justice system… that we must resort to a private prosecution."

"Equality in law is a basic tenet of democracy. I firmly believe there is strong enough evidence to justify a serious investigation," he added.

The CEO further noted, "The truth must prevail and justice must be seen to be done."

Virginia Giuffre's posthumous memoir Nobody's Girl was released on October 21, 2025.

