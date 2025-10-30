Former King Juan Carlos responds to Princess Diana affair rumors

Former King Juan Carlos of Spain has denied claims of an affair with the late Princess Diana, describing the late royal as “cold” and dismissing speculation about a romantic relationship.
Royal observers claimed Juan Carlos may have tried to seduce Diana at the Marivent Palace in Palma de Mallorca, where then Prince Charles and Diana spent three consecutive summers with their young sons, Princes William and Harry, between 1986 and 1988.
In the book named, Reconciliation: Memoirs of Juan Carlos I of Spain, which was written by French journalist Laurence Debray, Juan Carlos describes Diana, who died in 1997, as a "cold, taciturn, distant woman, except when there were paparazzi.”
As per his book, Juan Carlos also refuted the claims of having had an affair with the Princess.
Later, Di’s biographer Andrew Morton said Diana found him “very libidinous” and “a little too attentive.”
According to his book Ladies of Spain, Princess Diana told friends, "I felt uncomfortable being left alone with him in a room, although I can assure you that nothing happened."
To note, Juan Carlos remains married to Queen Sofia after 63 years, though they have been estranged for years.
He lives in self-imposed exile in the UAE, while Sofia stays in Spain, continuing her charitable work and supporting King Felipe and Queen Letizia.