Royal

Princess Kate, Prince William break silence on winning HUGE legal battle

Prince William and Princess Kate secure victory in legal fight with over 'grossly intrusive' report on George, Charlotte, Louis

  • By Hafsa Noor
  • |
Princess Kate, Prince William break silence on winning HUGE legal battle
Princess Kate, Prince William break silence on winning HUGE legal battle

Prince William and Princess Kate have successfully sued the publisher of Paris Match magazine in France.

Earlier this year, the royal couple's privacy was violated when the publication posted intrusive paparazzi photos from their family vacation in the Alps.

The article featured photos of Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7, enjoying their Easter break in the Alps.

Following their win against the magazine, the Prince and Princess of Wales released a statement via Kensington Palace spokesperson.

The statement read, "Their Royal Highnesses The Prince and Princess of Wales, have been successful in legal proceedings brought in France against the owner of Paris Match, which published a grossly intrusive article and long-lens paparazzi photographs of their private family holiday in the Alps in April.”

William and Kate added, "The ruling affirms that, notwithstanding their public duties as members of The Royal Family, Their Royal Highnesses and their children are entitled to respect for their private lives and family time, without unlawful interference and intrusion.”

It further continued, "The Prince and Princess of Wales are committed to protecting their private family time and ensuring that their children can grow up without undue scrutiny and interference. They will not hesitate to take such action as is necessary to enforce those boundaries."

A French court has ruled that the publication must display a formal notice admitting to breaching the royal couple's privacy, face a €10,000 fine per issue until they comply, and cover Prince William and Kate's legal fees.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Princess Charlene makes rare appearance with her brother for major purpose

Princess Charlene makes rare appearance with her brother for major purpose
Monaco’s Princess Charlene steps out with her brother, Gareth Wittstock, to support U16 national rugby team

Former King Juan Carlos responds to Princess Diana affair rumors

Former King Juan Carlos responds to Princess Diana affair rumors
Former Spanish King Juan Carlos describes Diana, who died in 1997, as a 'cold'

‘Disappointed’ Kate Middleton makes plan to take Royal Lodge from Sarah, Andrew

‘Disappointed’ Kate Middleton makes plan to take Royal Lodge from Sarah, Andrew
Princess Kate teams up with Prince William to force Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson out of Royal Lodge

King Felipe, Queen Letizia lead tribute amid public scrutiny

King Felipe, Queen Letizia lead tribute amid public scrutiny
The Spanish monarch and his wife made an outing to offer comfort and solidarity to grieving families

King Charles’ handling of Prince Andrew’s scandals splits public opinion

King Charles’ handling of Prince Andrew’s scandals splits public opinion
The British King is handling the aftermath of the scandals involving his younger brother Prince Andrew

King Frederik, Queen Mary wrap State Visit on lavish note at Latvian museum

King Frederik, Queen Mary wrap State Visit on lavish note at Latvian museum
The Danish King and Queen, Frederik X and Mary, host lavish return event at a historic museum in Latvia to conclude their State Visit

Sarah Ferguson, Prince Andrew constantly ‘fighting’ as King Charles gives new tension

Sarah Ferguson, Prince Andrew constantly ‘fighting’ as King Charles gives new tension
Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson turn against each other as Royal Lodge rift intensifies

Prince Harry urges unity beyond politics to tackle social media’s harms

Prince Harry urges unity beyond politics to tackle social media’s harms
The Duke of Sussex warned that the digital world’s future must not be shaped by a 'small group of elite'

King Charles expresses ‘deep sadness’ in official note after Harry’s podcast

King Charles expresses ‘deep sadness’ in official note after Harry’s podcast
The British monarch releases official statement after estranged son, Prince Harry’s appearance on Hasan Minhaj’s podcast

Prince William reflects on traumatic Windsor memory before moving to new home

Prince William reflects on traumatic Windsor memory before moving to new home
The Prince of Wales recounted the painful night he witnessed at the Windsor Castle

King Charles breaks silence after Prince Harry shares US citizenship plans

King Charles breaks silence after Prince Harry shares US citizenship plans
King Charles shares first message after Prince Harry's jaw-dropping interview on Hasan Minhaj podcast

Meghan Markle relives 'date night' with Prince Harry after Duke's shocking podcast

Meghan Markle relives 'date night' with Prince Harry after Duke's shocking podcast
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex enjoyed a thrilling Dodgers vs. Blue Jays clash at Dodger Stadium