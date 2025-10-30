Princess Kate, Prince William break silence on winning HUGE legal battle

Prince William and Princess Kate have successfully sued the publisher of Paris Match magazine in France.
Earlier this year, the royal couple's privacy was violated when the publication posted intrusive paparazzi photos from their family vacation in the Alps.
The article featured photos of Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7, enjoying their Easter break in the Alps.
Following their win against the magazine, the Prince and Princess of Wales released a statement via Kensington Palace spokesperson.
The statement read, "Their Royal Highnesses The Prince and Princess of Wales, have been successful in legal proceedings brought in France against the owner of Paris Match, which published a grossly intrusive article and long-lens paparazzi photographs of their private family holiday in the Alps in April.”
William and Kate added, "The ruling affirms that, notwithstanding their public duties as members of The Royal Family, Their Royal Highnesses and their children are entitled to respect for their private lives and family time, without unlawful interference and intrusion.”
It further continued, "The Prince and Princess of Wales are committed to protecting their private family time and ensuring that their children can grow up without undue scrutiny and interference. They will not hesitate to take such action as is necessary to enforce those boundaries."
A French court has ruled that the publication must display a formal notice admitting to breaching the royal couple's privacy, face a €10,000 fine per issue until they comply, and cover Prince William and Kate's legal fees.