‘Disappointed’ Kate Middleton makes plan to take Royal Lodge from Sarah, Andrew

  • By Riba Shaikh
Kate Middleton is determined to distance her family from Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson amid shameful controversies.

The Princess of Wales has reportedly joined forces with her husband Prince William to encourage Sarah and Andrew to leave Royal Lodge in the wake of their ties with late sex offender and paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Andrew has relinquished his Royal titles earlier this month - just days before the posthumous memoir of his late accuser Virginia Giuffre, who alleged the prince had sexual encounters with her thrice when she was under 18.

However, Sarah and Andrew's troubles have only increased as they are now under immense pressure to evict Royal Lodge - which the 65-year-old had leased in 2004 for 75 years.

Meanwhile, the future king and queen also wants the former couple to move to Frogmore Cottage as they cannot stand them near their residence, Windsor Castle.

An inside source exclusively told Closer magazine that "They believe Andrew living there still gives him an unwelcome prominence within the family."

"Andrew and Sarah have left Kate deeply disappointed. She feels betrayed, and fears each new controversy risks undoing the steady progress she and William have fought to achieve," added the insider.

The source explained, "After everything they’ve built – their family life, their public trust – she can’t bear to see the institution dragged backwards and refuses to let Andrew ruin everything."

"Kate’s instinct has always been to protect her children, her husband, and the institution they’ve both worked so hard to rebuild," added the tipster.

They further claimed that, "She’s had enough of the chaos. They are united in their vision – it’s about streamlining, modernising, and setting boundaries."

This update came just days after Prince Andrew gave up his Royal titles such as The Duke of York, Knight Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order (GCVO) and Royal Knight Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter.

