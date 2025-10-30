Sarah Ferguson, Prince Andrew constantly ‘fighting’ as King Charles gives new tension

Royal

  By Riba Shaikh
Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew are believed to be playing blame games as they continue to reel with controversies.

Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah sparked huge backlash last month after their controversial emails to the late paedophile and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein resurfaced.

In her shocking apology email to Epstein, Fergie referred to him as her "supreme friend", while the disgraced prince had also sent an email to the paedophile in 2011- the day after a photo of him with Virginia Giuffre and Ghislaine Maxwell was published in the newspaper.

As per the content of the email, Andrew wrote, "We are in this together," and "We'll play some more soon!!!" - contradicting his claims in 2019 BBC Newsnight interview that he had ended contact with Epstein in 2010.

Meanwhile, a posthumous memoir Nobody's Girl from Andrew's late accuser Virginia -  released on October 21, 2025, she once again alleged that the 65-year-old had three sexual encounters with her before she was 18.

Amid mounting pressure on the Royal Family, Andrew relinquished all his titles in an official statement released by Buckingham Palace on October 17th.

However, an insider has lifted the curtain on behind the scenes circumstances between Andrew and Fergie - claiming they have been putting blame on one another.

"Sarah and Andrew are turning on each other. She believes Andrew pushed her to reach out to Jeffrey Epstein for financial help, and she’s paying the price for his mistakes," a source told Closer magazine.

"Andrew denies that, and says Sarah always lived beyond her means," they added.

The insider further noted, "Their fights are constant, it’s become so ugly. Even their daughters Beatrice and Eugenie are mortified by the constant headlines."

"It’s a high-stress, high- stakes situation. Sarah won’t take all this without putting up a fight." they added.

The tipster further revealed, "As it stands, she’s blaming Andrew – and the feeling is that she could resort to exposing new and potentially horrific details to save her own skin."

This update comes after Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson have once again ordered to evict Royal Lodge and move to Frogmore Cottage in the wake of strict scrutiny against them.

It is pertinent to note, Andrew has leased the crown estate in 2003 for next 75 years.

