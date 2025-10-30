Princess Charlene makes rare appearance with her brother for major purpose

Royal

Princess Charlene teamed up with her brother, Gareth Wittstock, for a rare joint appearance.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, October 29, the Monegasque Royal Family shared a delightful update about Charlene’s latest engagement, sharing that she visited Georgia to support the U16 national rugby team ahead of a major event.

The team is set to participate in the 2025 Emirates Dubai 7s next month.

Alongside a carousel of photos from the outing, the Royal Family penned, “S.A.S. Princess Charlène alongside the young rugby men from Monégasque in Georgia.”

“This Wednesday, October 29, Her Majesty Princess Charlene, President of the federation Monégasque Rugby, went to Martkopi (Georgia), accompanied by her brother Gareth Wittstock, to support the U16 national team currently in preparation,” they continued.

The Royals went on to share that at the Georgian Rugby Training Center, the Monégasque youth players played friendly matches against top Georgian teams to gain experience ahead of the Dubai Rugby 7s tournament in late November.

Upon her arrival, Princess Charlene visited a first aid training workshop organized by the Georgian Red Cross, in collaboration with the Princess Charlene Foundation of Monaco.

“The Princess was surrounded on this occasion by Mrs. Natia Loladze, President of the Georgian Red Cross and Mr. Davit Kacharava, President of the federation Georgian Rugby,” they added.

The post concluded, mentioning, “The day ended on a good sporting note: the U16 Monégasque team won two new victories, bringing their total to four successes for two defeats.”

The 2025 Emirates Dubai 7s is scheduled to take place from November 28 to 30 at The Sevens Stadium.

